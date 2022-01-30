Free Concert Feb. 16: Hanover Wind Symphony To Give Musical Voice To ‘The Joy Within’

It may be cold outside, but the Hanover Wind Symphony has a hot news flash: The celebrated wind band will perform a free concert, called “The Joy Within,” on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Junior School, 61 Highland Ave., in Whippany. In line with Covid-19 protocols, mask-wearing and appropriate social distancing are required while on school property.

The 85-member wind band will perform a program of traditional and contemporary band music, including “Joyride” by Michael Markowski, “Dusk” by Steven Bryant, and “As I Walked through the Meadow” by Pierre LaPlante.

HWS music director and conductor Matthew Paterno of Parsippany points out, “The Hanover Wind Symphony is happy to share our passion for musicmaking with the community and how music produces ‘The Joy Within.’ In addition, we are very pleased to have our 2021 student soloist scholarship winner, Isabelle Mailman, performing with us on the saxophone and sharing her love for performing with our audience as well.”

Isabelle used her HWS scholarship award to study privately with Paul Cohen, a world-renowned American saxophonist who is a professor of saxophone at the Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Cohen says of his student, “Working with Izzy Mailman was a celebration of enthusiasm, fierce musical interest, an uncommon emerging artistry and overwhelming talent. A joy to work with, she learned these sophisticated, difficult pieces at an astonishing pace and performs them at an artistic level well beyond her years! I am certain we will be hearing a lot more from Izzy Mailman.”

A junior at Wayne Valley High School, Isabelle is a member of the marching band, the symphonic band, two jazz bands, and the saxophone quintet. Paterno notes, “Isabelle is an outstanding musician who has distinguished herself in her school, community, and area/region ensembles. Her musicality and technique are mature beyond her years.”

As a special guest of the Hanover Wind Symphony, Isabelle will perform two solo selections with the Hanover Wind Symphony–“Diversions for Alto Saxophone and Band” by Bernhard Heiden and “Ballade for Alto Saxophone and Band” by Alfred Reed.

The Hanover Wind Symphony is a unique extension of the great American tradition of adult music performance. One of only a handful of outstanding community-based adult wind bands in New Jersey, the Hanover Wind Symphony delights audiences of all ages by giving a contemporary twist to traditional favorites. The large orchestra, made up exclusively of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, embraces as its mission bringing “music to people and people to music.”

For more than three decades, the Hanover Wind Symphony has played to enthusiastic audiences. HWS members share a love for music as well as a passion for enriching the cultural fabric of the community with the thrill of live wind band performances. They also help mentor the next generation of wind musicians, like Isabelle Mailman.

Visit www.hanoverwinds.org for more information about the Hanover Wind Symphony.