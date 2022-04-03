Free Guided Tours of Laurelwood Arboretum

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum will offer free guided cart and walking tours of Laurelwood Arboretum on Sunday, April 10 at 10:30 am and Sunday, April 24 at 10:30 am. This will be an ideal opportunity to enjoy the spring blooms in the arboretum. To join a tour, meet at the entrance patio of the Knippenberg Center for Education at Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Road West in Wayne.

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum is a non-profit conservancy whose mission is to preserve and manage the 30-acre arboretum in partnership with Wayne Township. For additional information, go to www.laurelwoodarboretum.org,