Free Hanover Wind Symphony Open-Air Concert 9/8

A free open-air concert by the renowned Hanover Wind Symphony will blow you away at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Avenue, in Morris Township. This concert will kick off the 2021–2022 Ginty Field Gazebo Concert Series season.

Audience members should come to the concert with lawn chairs or blankets, and observe all applicable CDC guidelines.

Matthew Paterno of Parsippany, music director and conductor of the Hanover Wind Symphony, says, “To me and other members of the Hanover Wind Symphony, there’s nothing more exciting than an open-air event like the concert we’re having at Ginty Field. The audience is pumped up, and you really feel that. They’re there to have a good time and so are we. We know we’re going to have a lot of our old friends there, and music is a great way to start some beautiful new friendships. We hope you’ll join us.”

Among the rousing pieces being performed at the Sept. 8 open-air concert are:

* “Suite from Hamilton,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda; arranged by Jerry Brubaker

* “The Olympics: A Centennial Celebration,” by John Williams; arranged by John Moss

* “Somewhere” (from “West Side Story”), by Leonard Bernstein; arranged by Michael Brown

* “Amber Waves,” arranged by James Curnow

* “Nobles of the Mystic Shrine,” by John Philip Sousa

* “Zampa Overture,” by Ferdinand Herold; arranged by Vincent Frank Safranek

* “Big Band Spectacular,” arranged by Jack Bullock

* “Travelin’ Trumpets,” by James D. Ployhar

The 85-member Hanover Wind Symphony is a unique extension of the great American tradition of adult music performance. One of only a handful of outstanding, community-based, adult wind bands in New Jersey, the Hanover Wind Symphony delights audiences of all ages by giving a contemporary twist to traditional favorites. The large orchestra is made up exclusively of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

The Hanover Wind Symphony has played to enthusiastic audiences for more than 3 1/2 decades. HWS members are volunteers who share a love for music and a passion for enriching the cultural fabric of the community with the thrill of live wind band performances. They are also committed to mentoring the next generation of wind musicians, offering music scholarships to promising young musicians.

For further information about the HWS 2021–2022 debut concert in the Ginty Field Gazebo Concert Series, visit www.hanoverwinds.org.