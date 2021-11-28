Free Holiday Concert December 12 to Celebrate the Season in Grand Musical Style

Celebrate the season with music and handbell ringing on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m., when the renowned Hanover Wind Symphony (HWS) will present a free concert titled “Holidays in Hanover,” together with the Walsh Memorial Bell Choir. The festive event to ring in the holidays is sponsored by the Hanover Township Cultural Arts Committee.

The concert will be held at Memorial Junior School, 61 Highland Ave., in Whippany. The wearing of masks and appropriate social distancing are required of everyone while on school grounds.

“Music is such an important and fun part of the holidays,” says Matthew Paterno of Parsippany, HWS music director and conductor. “We are happy to once again have the opportunity to share this seasonal music with our audience and the entire Hanover Wind Symphony family.”

The rousing program includes:

* The Bells of Christmas, arranged by John Higgins

* Midnight in Bethlehem, arranged by Warren Barker, and conducted by Kurt Zimmermann of Rockaway, HWS associate music director

* Rhapsody for Hanukkah, by Stephen Bulla

* Sleigh Ride, by Leroy Anderson

* Repeat the Sounding Joy, by Steve Parsons

* The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol, arranged by Carl Simpson

* Minor Alterations: Christmas through the Looking Glass, by David Lovrien

* Sing We Now of Christmas, arranged by Larry Kerchner

* Old Scottish Melody, by Charles Wiley

The Hanover Wind Symphony is a unique extension of the great American tradition of adult music performance. One of only a handful of outstanding community-based adult wind bands in New Jersey, the Hanover Wind Symphony delights audiences of all ages by giving a contemporary twist to traditional favorites. The large orchestra, made up exclusively of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, embraces as its mission bringing “music to people and people to music.”

For more than three decades, the Hanover Wind Symphony has played to enthusiastic audiences. HWS members share a love for music as well as a passion for enriching the cultural fabric of the community with the thrill of live wind band performances. They also help mentor the next generation of wind musicians.

Visit www.hanoverwinds.org for more information about the wind band.