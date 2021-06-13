FREE HWS OPEN-AIR CONCERT– ‘BRINGING PEOPLE TO MUSIC AND MUSIC TO PEOPLE . . . AGAIN!’– JULY 6 IN MORRIS TOWNSHIP

One of the joys we’ve missed during the pandemic has been gathering to listen to live music. Now, as individual and community life starts to return to “normal,” the acclaimed Hanover Wind Symphony will present a free, open-air concert on Tuesday, July 6, at 7 p.m., at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Avenue, in Morris Township. The concert is called “Bringing People to Music and Music to People . . . Again!” (The HWS slogan is “Bringing people to music and music to people.”)

Audience members should come to the concert with lawn chairs or blankets, and observe all applicable CDC guidelines.

Matthew Paterno of Parsippany, music director and conductor of the Hanover Wind Symphony, says of the concert, “It has been such an incredible feeling making music live in rehearsals with the members of the Hanover Wind Symphony this spring. We cannot wait to share that music–and our passion for performing it–with our ‘old friends’ and maybe even some ‘new friends’ at Ginty Field.”

The 2020 HWS summer music scholarship winner and an accomplished tubist, Zachary Solano of Ledgewood, a graduating senior at Roxbury High School, will be playing with the wind band on July 6. Zach will perform a tuba solo as part of “Beelzebub,” by Andrea Catozzi.

Reflecting on the past year, Zach says, “When the pandemic forced all of us to quarantine and caused my school to become virtual, I was shocked at how different things would be for me as I settled into my ‘new normal,’ but saw an opportunity to make the most of the almost infinite time I had been given. I had to adapt quickly, but I was able to rise to the challenge. I began spending all of my free time practicing the tuba, and used the money awarded to me by the Hanover Wind Symphony to take lessons with world-renowned musicians. Although the pandemic has been challenging, I am grateful for the time I have been afforded to focus on my craft. A silver lining is that Covid-19 allowed me to become a more mature musician, and the generosity of the Hanover Wind Symphony made many of the experiences I had during the pandemic possible.”

Among the pieces being performed at the July 6 open-air concert are:

* “Nobles of the Mystic Shrine,” by John Philip Sousa

* “Zampa Overture,” by Ferdinand Herold; arranged by Vincent Frank Safranek

* “The Olympics: A Centennial Celebration,” by John Williams; arranged by John Moss

* “Somewhere” (from “West Side Story”), by Leonard Bernstein; arranged by Michael Brown

* “Big Band Spectacular,” arranged by Jack Bullock

* “Suite from Hamilton,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda; arranged by Jerry Brubaker

* “Travelin’ Trumpets,” by James D. Ployhar

* “Amber Waves,” arranged by James Curnow

* “Beelzebub,” Andrea Catozzi (Zach Solano, soloist, on the tuba)

The 85-member Hanover Wind Symphony is a unique extension of the great American tradition of adult music performance. One of only a handful of outstanding, community-based, adult wind bands in New Jersey, the Hanover Wind Symphony delights audiences of all ages by giving a contemporary twist to traditional favorites. The large orchestra is made up exclusively of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

The Hanover Wind Symphony has played to enthusiastic audiences for more than 3 1/2 decades. HWS members are volunteers who share a love for music and a passion for enriching the cultural fabric of the community with the thrill of live wind band performances. They are also committed to mentoring the next generation of wind musicians, offering music scholarships to promising musicians, like Zach Solano, who will be attending the Manhattan School of Music in the fall.

For further information about the HWS summer concert, visit www.hanoverwinds.org.