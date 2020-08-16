FREE OPEN-AIR CONCERT: ‘AMERICA STRONG!’ AUG. 18 AT GINTY FIELD IN MORRIS TOWNSHIP

The renowned Hanover Wind Symphony will present a rousing open-air concert called “America Strong!” on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m., at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Ave., in Morris Township. The community wind band’s patriotic summer gazebo concert, which is sponsored by the Morris Township Parks and Recreation Department, is free and open to the public.

The wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed during the concert. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for an inspiring evening of patriotic music.

Matthew Paterno of Parsippany, the HWS musical director, points out that “The Hanover Wind Symphony has always had as its mission bringing music to people and people to music. I cannot think of a time in my life, or the lives of our musicians and our audience members, when it was more important to bring music to the community. There is a visceral need for the positive energy and interpersonal connections that live performance brings to a community and the Hanover Wind Symphony is proud to serve as musical ambassadors!”

Among the selections being performed at the “America Strong!” concert are the following:

* Solid Men to the Front! and Stars & Stripes for Forever, both by John Philip Sousa

* America the Beautiful, by Katharine Lee Bates and Samuel A. Ward; arranged by Carmen Dragon

* The Lightning Brigade, by James Barnes

* Echoes from the Battlefield, arranged by Darren W. Jenkins

* The American Red Cross March, by Louis Panella, arranged by Andrew Glover

* Bennett’s Triumphal March, by Melvin H. Riddle, edited by Timothy Rhea

* Armed Forces Salute, arranged by Bob Lowden

* God Bless America, by Irvin Berlin, arranged by Keith Christopher

The 85-member Hanover Wind Symphony is a unique extension of the great American tradition of adult music performance. One of only a handful of outstanding, community-based, adult wind bands in New Jersey, the Hanover Wind Symphony delights audiences of all ages by giving a contemporary twist to traditional favorites. The large orchestra is made up exclusively of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, the Hanover Wind Symphony has played to enthusiastic audiences for 3 1/2 decades. HWS members are volunteers who share a love for music and a passion for enriching the cultural fabric of the community with the thrill of live wind band performances. They are also committed to mentoring the next generation of wind musicians, offering music-camp scholarships to promising musicians.

For further information about the HWS summer gazebo concert, visit www.hanoverwinds.org.