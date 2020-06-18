FREEHOLDERS HONOR RETIRING COUNTY PLANNING DIRECTOR

The Morris County Board of Freeholders last night honored retiring county Planning Director Christine Marion with a county resolution, thanking her for four decades of exemplary work and leadership on behalf of the residents of Morris County.

Christine, a Denville resident, began her service with the county in 1982 as a temporary employee, serving as a Planning Aide, before being hired permanently in 1984.

She worked her way up the ranks over the next four decades, serving as Assistant Planner, Senior Planner, Principal Planner, Supervising Planner, Assistant Director of the County Planning Board, and in 2009 was promoted to Morris County Planning Director.

Christine’s knowledge of planning issues in Morris County is second to none, with expertise ranging from Local Land Use Laws and the County Planning Act to all county Preservation Trust Fund Programs.

She is well-respected statewide for her planning knowledge, especially through her involvement with the New Jersey County Planners Association.

“Christine will be leaving the county after a 38-year career of outstanding service and leadership. It is an understatement to say that she will be greatly missed,’’ Freeholder Director Deborah Smith said at last night’s virtual freeholder meeting.

Even as she has been winding down her career, in her final weeks Christine has been a leader in Morris County’s 2020 Census effort, working to get every Morris County resident counted, Freeholder Smith noted.

Some words from the Freeholder Board resolution:

Whereas, her efforts have been important to the development of Morris County as a great place to live and work and raise a family – where beautiful natural spaces coincide with top schools, major business centers, great restaurants and the arts; and

Whereas, Christine has long offered excellent professional service to county residents, demonstrated “superhuman abilities’’ by handling short-notice, high-stress projects with a smile on her face, and has treated her colleagues with great respect, and earned their admiration and friendship, and she certainly is truly deserving of this recognition.

Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved, the Board of Chosen Freeholders, Morris County, New Jersey, congratulates Christine Marion for her accomplishments and extends her best wishes for many happy years of retirement. Congratulations and Thank You!