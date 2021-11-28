Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum Volunteers Decorate Skylands Manor for Holiday Open House

A Holiday Open House in the Manor House at the New Jersey Botanical Garden will be held December 2 through December 5 from 10 am to 4 pm. There will be daily tours, as well as a festive evening event on Saturday, December 4. The theme for this year’s Open House is “An Artist’s Holiday.”

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum volunteers are decorating the Center Hallway of the Manor with items featuring the nature photographer, Ansel Adams. The palette uses natural materials and a large Ansel Adams coffee table photo book that is among the items Laurelwood is contributing to the Silent Auction.

Skylands Manor at the New Jersey Botanical Garden is located at 2 Morris Road in Ringwood, NJ. For information go to www.njbg.org or call 973-962-9534.

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum is a volunteer non-profit conservancy whose mission is to preserve, promote and improve this unique botanically diverse property in partnership with Wayne Township. To learn more, go to www.laurelwoodarboretum.org, send an email to info@laurelwoodarboretum.org or call 973-831-5675.