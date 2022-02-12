From the Mayor’s Desk

I am pleased to greet you all as Randolph’s newest Mayor. Each year in the first week of January, the seven elected Township Council members reorganize for the coming year. I was honored to be elected mayor this year, alongside Lou Nisivoccia as Deputy Mayor. Fortunately for me, four current Council members have already served as Mayors and have offered their support and expertise.

By way of introduction, my husband and I have been living in Randolph for over 20 years and have raised our four children here, all whom attended our Randolph Schools. I have a Bachelor of Engineering and Master of Science – Computer Science from Stevens Institute of Technology. I’ve enjoyed volunteering in Randolph for many years. Some of my volunteer highlights include serving as Commissioner on the Randolph Township Board of Adjustment, chairing the Center Grove Playground Construction Committee, serving on the Randolph Education Foundation as an original board member, founding the “Randolph Rocks 5K” road race as well as the “Second Pair Project” to provide clothing for Randolph students in need.

February is a busy month at Town Hall as we are in the midst of our budget season. Fortunately, the Township is on a solid financial footing from previous years of prudent financial management. The Township Council has three budget meetings planned this Winter: Saturday January 29th at 8:30 a.m., Thursday February 3rd at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday February 26th at 8:30 a.m. All of our meetings are open to the public; we welcome your input! The meeting schedule is listed on our website (https://www.randolphnj.org) and announced in our official newspapers.

In November, our Township Manager Steve Mountain announced his intention to retire effective June 30th. In our council-manager form of municipal government under the Faulkner Act, the Township Manager functions as the chief executive and administrative official. Therefore, one of the Council’s most important tasks this year will be to hire his replacement. The Council has hired a consultant firm that specializes in this area of recruitment. We are early in the process, but we are inspired by the depth of experience within the candidates who have come forward so far.

With the possibility of winter storms, it is important to stay informed. On the front page of our Township website there is a button labeled “Stay Informed!” If you click on it, you can sign up for Township information broadcast systems and view news, events, and emergency notices.

The Township Council is working to implement our Municipal Diversity and Inclusion Community Recommendations Report, which is available for viewing on our Township website. One of the recommendations is to highlight multicultural celebrations and diversity heritage months. In February, we are pleased to recognize Black History month.

Additionally, February is NJ 211 month. The motto of NJ 211 is “Need Help? Start Here.” By dialing 2-1-1, you can reach an operator who will direct you to the appropriate local services. You can obtain information for yourself or on behalf of another individual in need. NJ 211 is free, available 24/7, confidential, and available in any language through a language service. Help is available for problems with utility bills, unemployment, mental health, addiction, child care, housing, senior care, and thousands of other issues.

I am looking forward to the year ahead serving as Mayor and working alongside our experienced Council and Township Manager. If I can assist you in any way, please reach out to me. My contact information is located on the Township website.

There is always something positive happening in Randolph! Stay safe, and enjoy living in Randolph!

Regards,

Marie Potter

Mayor, Randolph Township 2022