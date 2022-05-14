Gary Chrisman Joins Century 21 Crest Real Estate

CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate, Inc. is pleased to announce that Gary Chrisman has joined its family of real estate agents.

Chrisman, who resides in Lincoln Park, NJ, had a 40 year career in operations with an emphasis on after sales customer support prior to recently becoming a real estate agent. Chrisman has a degree in accounting and a minor in computer science, both of which he feels are assets in helping his clients navigate the ins and outs of purchasing and selling real estate in today’s market.

We are pleased to welcome Gary into the CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate family,” says Patricia R. Wojtyszyn, owner of CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate, adding “Gary’s experience in accounting, operations and customer service will enable him to provide exceptional service to his clients whether they are selling or buying a home. We wish him much success as he begins his real estate career with us.”

Chrisman can be reached at CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate at (973) 686-1500, cell phone at (973) 521-0767, email at garchrisman1@gmail.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/gary.chariman.79 or at Linked In at www.linkedin.com/in/gary-chrisman-2563a221a.

Servicing the Northern New Jersey area since 1981, CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate, Inc. is celebrating its 40thanniversary and enjoys a fine reputation specializing in residential, commercial, and rental properties. CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate, Inc. is an award-winning, full service real estate agency located at 142 Professional Center on Route 23 North in Pompton Plains. Members of CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate, Inc.’s award-winning sales team can be reached at (973) 686-1500.