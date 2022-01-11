General Douglas MacArthur Military Academy’s Forgotten Home in Randolph

The Academy’s slogan, Aut Inveniam Viam Aut Factam a Latin phrase that Translates “I will either find a way or make one,” was the response Hannibal gave to his generals when they said it was impossible to cross the Alps with elephants during the Second Punic War (218BC) (Credit Gail Hari/Randolph Museum)

One of the changes that occurred after the fire was that cadets were no longer served their meals; everything was cafeteria style. A senior classman would sit opposite a freshman who would be sitting at attention and being pestered the upper classman. Mealtime was not a happy place for the freshmen. (Credit Gail Hari/Randolph Museum)

The MacArthur Military Police was a supervised activity for young men at the Academy. Left to right Cadet PFC Coby Herd, Cadet Sergeant Lawrence Drake, Cadet Corporal Charles Simmons, Cadet Corporal Donald Cuff, Cadet Master Sergeant Michael J Curley, Cadet First Sergeant Emmett Jackson jr., Cadet PFC Wayne McFadden, Cadet PFC Dario Arias. (Credit Gail Hari/Randolph Museum)

By Henry M. Holden

Lieberman’s Royal House on the corner of Brookside Road, and Sussex Turnpike, in Mount Freedom was once part of the upscale hotels located on a large tract of land.

Lieberman’s was part of the post-war Mount Freedom resort area that had showcased many famous talents in its heyday. Frank Sinatra had his first paid gig at Lieberman’s. With the construction of the New Jersey Turnpike and the New York Thruway, vacations to getaway destinations were easier to get to so Lieberman’s and the other resorts days were numbered.

Lieberman’s Royal House was sold in 1966 and became the General Douglas MacArthur Military Academy. MacArthur served as the commander of the U.S. Army Forces in the Far East during World War II and led the campaign in the Pacific theater for the Army.

The Douglas MacArthur Military Academy was a military high school that was started by dissatisfied staff, faculty, and parents of Eastern Military Academy during the final years of that school’s existence.

The MacArthur school existed from 1966 to 1975. The idea for the school originated with Arthur Greengos, a Morristown businessman.

The resort was converted into a high school level military-based school. Colonel John Hoar, U.S. Army, was the Superintendent. Under Hoar’s leadership, MacArthur’s enrollment more than doubled since it opened with approximately 160 cadets.

Originally the school accepted students in Grades 4 to 12. Each year a class was dropped until the traditional prep school program stabilized at Grades 7 to 12.

The school was a college preparatory school and was staffed by 20 faculty. The Academy had an indoor swimming pool and additional buildings that were turned into physics, chemistry, and biology labs. The headmaster was John Durward and Major Floyd Trowbridge, U.S. Marine Corps, was Commandant of Cadets. By 1971, Roger H. Reingold was Commandant and Colonel Said U. Kahn was the Dean.

The structure of the school ran along the same line as West Point. There were drills, weapons qualification with rifles, and room inspections. There was reveille in the morning and retreat at night. Demerits were handed out for infractions of the rules. The school had an active sports programs both varsity and intramural.

“Discipline was a big factor at MacArthur, and some parents wanted the school to “raise their children,” said Gail Hari, Randolph Museum Director. “Tuition for resident students was $2,726 a year and for day students (14 boys) tuition was half that amount.”

“A scholarship program existed for boys who had athletic or musical abilities. All candidates had to take admission tests. The cadets wore uniforms of blue and gray like West Point cadets.”

The Academy survived a devastating fire which destroyed two classrooms, the faculty lounge, the language lab and much of the library. The loss was estimated in the tens of thousands of dollars. There were many changes made. One student worked at setting up a new library.

One of the changes that occurred after the fire was that cadets were no longer served their meals; everything was cafeteria style. The old gymnasium (the former Howard Hall) doubled in size to accommodate holding home games in basketball. Having a winning football season, the field was repaired, and a path made so that the cadets could walk from the gym to the field without leaving the property.

In 1971, the school has an enrolment of 104 students, including 47 of whom were minorities. On average there were 17 students per class. All the instructors were retired Army officers or sergeants most of whom served in WWII.

The 1971 Yearbook was dedicated to the Honorable Barry Goldwater, Senator from Arizona and WWII Army Air force pilot who gave the commencement speech.

According to First Cadet First Lieutenant Jerry Walker, class president, “The guest speaker (Goldwater) struck a

chord in the minds of all who heard him. Emphasizing the theme of his address “that all men are created equal” and continuing to strongly point out that whatever we have comes from “God.” The graduates are firmly of the opinion that what this country needs even more than ‘love sweet love’ is dedication and loyalty to the land that gives shelter to all men. We are proud of men like Mr. Goldwater,” said Walker. “We are proud that they have the courage of their convictions and stand up to be counted when such standing may be against their best personal interest.”

By 1975, the tone in the country was no longer favorable to the military, and the anti-war attitude among civilians was one reason enrollment plummeted to only 35 students. Colonel Hoar and his family lived on school grounds. His wife was the school nurse, and his son John was the dean. Being part of the Academy was “a labor of love” stated Colonel Hoar. He and his family did not receive salaries for the last three years of the Academy’s existence.

In June of 1975, after nine years of attempting to make better citizens out of young boys, the Academy closed its doors. The desks stood empty in the classrooms, the books remained stacked in the library and the athletic equipment was stored in the lockers.

There were attempts by other agencies, such as the AREBA treatment facility for emotionally disturbed children and Kingsbrook Academy, but none survived very long. The buildings were eventually demolished leaving only the memories of what existed on the site.

Today the Lieberman/MacArthur site is unrecognizable. The former Lieberman’s property around the corner and down the block from the Asian take-out restaurant has been razed to the point that there is no evidence that the Academy or Lieberman’s ever existed. Thankfully, a copy of the 1971 MacArthur Yearbook exists in the Randolph Museum, and is a window into the Douglas MacArthur Academy 50 years ago.