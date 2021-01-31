Get Organized for an Envy-Worthy Garage

(Family Features) A garage may not be the focal point of your home, but it likely plays a significant role in your family’s everyday life. Keeping the garage tidy can help you get the most out of the space, no matter how you use it.

Get your garage spruced up and ready to deliver the storage and workspace you need with these tips from the organization experts at ClosetMaid.

Start by sorting. Garages tend to accumulate a lot of stuff, some of it useful and much of it not. Begin your garage clean-out by sorting your belongings into groups. The items you no longer need can be divided further into sell, donate and trash piles. For the things you’re keeping, try to create groups of like items, which can make it easier to organize later.

Empty as much as you can. Cleaning out the garage is one of those jobs that typically gets messier before it gets cleaner. Removing as much of the contents of your garage as possible can make it easier to reach all the nooks and crannies for a more complete cleaning.

Give it a power scrub. Clean every surface to remove dust, dirt and debris. This means everything from sweeping floors and wiping down counters to brushing away cobwebs from the ceiling. If possible, use a hose to clean the floor thoroughly and remove buildup tracked in from your vehicle tires. Be thorough and use a critical eye. Don’t overlook details like light switches or the wall behind the trash can.

Make storage easy. With a clean slate, it’s the perfect time to rethink your organization and put things in place with storage units designed to stand up to the wear and tear of the environment. One option is the ProGarage line from ClosetMaid. This customizable collection of professional-quality garage and workspace storage is made of 24-gauge steel cabinetry for maximum durability. You can choose from a variety of cabinet sizes with floor mount and wall mount options, as well as worktable or tabletop. Each piece features full-length extruded aluminum handles for easy opening and closing, adjustable legs to keep cabinets level on sloped floors, caster wheels for portability and a lock and key for security.

Put things back in place. If you take the time to separate items as you sort and purge in the beginning, this last step will be quick and painless. Now that the space is clean and you have storage space ready to fill, it’s time to begin moving everything back into place. Put similar items together. Keep the things you use most often in easy reach and stash others on higher shelves.

Before you close the doors and call it a day, be sure to show everyone, including the kids, where things belong. Your garage may get dirty again quickly, but with some help from the family, you can at least keep it picked up and usable longer. Find more helpful tips for keeping every part of your home organized like a pro at ClosetMaid.com.

