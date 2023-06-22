Get Rhythm at Jersey Girl Brewing! 

By Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

Ring of Fire, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will be performing at Jersey Girl Brewing, Hackettstown, on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 6p.m.

Fronted by Michael Patrick, the band plays all of Cash’s hit tunes including, “Get Rhythm,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “I Walk the Line,” Folsom Prison,” and, of course, “Ring of Fire.”

Ring of Fire was put together in 2005 by Patrick after being inspired by the movie, “I Walk the Line.” He grew up knowing the hits, but the movie regenerated his interest. In fact, he wrote a song called “Cash in the Attic,” which is about discovering Cash’s music. He also had the opportunity to perform at the Johnny Cash Flower Picking Festival—while Roseanne Cash was in the audience.

Though a lifelong New Jersey resident, Patrick’s deep voice has a southern accent, which he picked up from singing country music. Having that full voice led him down the country road; before he was playing heavy metal. He also played bass in a Grateful Dead tribute band. However, Patrick felt if he did things his way, he’d be more bonded to the audience, so he ventured out on his own, being front man.

In addition to Ring of Fire, Patrick also fronts The Suburban Hillbillies, which is a mix of cover tunes and original material. His achievements include six successful CD releases, and performances at prestigious venues like Union County Performing Arts Center, Strand Theater, Mayo Performing Arts Center, Paramount Theatre, Bergen Pac, Stone Pony, Starland Ballroom, and BB Kings.

During his career, Patrick had the opportunity to play with Clint Black, Randy Travis, The Outlaws, Marshall Tucker Band, and Pure Prairie League, to name a few.

Though most of Patrick’s gigs are cover tributes with Ring of Fire, he also tries to stay busy with original stuff too, usually playing at smaller venues. “That’s a labor of love,” he said. “There’s not as many opportunities for original music as I’d like.”

While there are challenges that come with being a musician, Patrick doesn’t look at them as being anything difficult. He said, “It’s what I love to do. That’s something instilled in me, make people smile, make that connection.”

Being in the music business, Patrick doesn’t have much downtime. He said he’s usually planning the next gig. “I do a lot of promoting,” he shared. “All the social media stuff. I try to do some writing in between. I try to put out a new CD every two years. There’s not a lot of free time. I’m not really into sports or anything.”

Patrick recently took a trip to Nashville. One of his friends is an upright bass player for The Tennessee Three, which is Johnny Cash’s original band, with his original guitar player, Bob Wootton. Patrick received a private tour of Johnny Cash’s house, visit the Johnny Cash Museum, and pay his respects at Cash’s grave.

Patrick’s friend had a guitar in the trunk of the car which inspired Patrick to sit at Cash’s grave and play.

“Music’s been good to me,” said Patrick.

For tickets to the show and more information on Michael Patrick, visit: https://michael-patrick.net/