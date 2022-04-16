GiGi Parisi and her Family are Grateful for Mount Olive High School and the Community

Photo courtesy of Rosemary Parisi

By Steve Sears

Soon-to-be 21-year-old Gabriella “GiGi” Parisi considers Mount Olive High School a second home.

“When I walk in there all the teachers, coaches, administrators and staff are like second parents to me,” Parisi says. “The kids I go to school with are the coolest kids ever! In all the years that I have been in district there has never been anyone mean to me. I was never bullied for being differently-abled. All the students look out for me and welcome me when I join their friend circles and activities. I take my lunch at the “athlete table” and I have a huge friend group. Even the kids that I don’t know well, respect me and always say hi to me when I see them around town. MOHS is my happy place for sure, when I am not in school, I miss it so much!”

Parisi, who has Down Syndrome, and who was named Homecoming Queen in 2019, says every day for her is the best day at MOHS. “Winning homecoming queen gave me something to be super proud of. Now, my nickname is QUEEN. My friends and teachers call me that and it makes me so happy. I am still in contact with my Homecoming King, even though he graduated, and I think we will be lifelong friends.”

GiGi’s mom, Rosemary, is both delighted and scared as her daughter prepares to depart MOHS. “I have enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with the Mount Olive School District since my daughter was three years old,” she says. “She began with the Handicapped Pre-K program, and is ending her education with Mount Olive, in the Marauders Believe program. This is a structured program that prepares students 18-21 to transition into adulthood. Gabriella has done various job samplings and has learned many valuable skills which will allow her to adapt to numerous future work settings.”

During her Middle and MOHS years, Parisi, who has been working on Tuesdays at Morris Sussex Sports located at County College of Morris, has been a proud member of the Best Buddies Club in MOHS. “I enjoy this club so much because it combines all of my friends; those from my special ed classes and my other friends from Gen Ed. We all work together and have a common goal. We had many fun online activities during the Pandemic that kept me in touch with everyone. These friendships were a lifeline for us since we were all lonely at home.”

Per her mom, GiGi has encountered many amazing teachers who have worked tirelessly to maximize her academic potential. “There have been many personal and classroom aides that we had the pleasure to have on our team,” she says. “These individuals are the backbone of the classroom and they worked seamlessly with the teachers to propel GiGi toward gains. We are grateful for each and every aide and teacher we have had the pleasure to work with. Each one of them took the time to understand GiGi, on a personal level, and guide her as she navigated learning, friendships and challenges. They worked together, as facilitators of all facets of learning, and made certain GiGi would succeed throughout the school day.”

GiGi, who has enjoyed art and doing painting projects, has really enjoyed creating things. She has been making hats, scarves, pot holders and various designs, which have been sold in the Marauders Believe program. She has also benefitted from the fantastic speech, physical, and occupational therapists that have worked on her deficits and elevated her abilities. “We have met and worked with school counselors whom have ensured GiGi’s positive mental state and well-being; especially during the isolation of the Global Pandemic,” says Rosemary. “The nursing staff in Mount Olive is beyond reproach and they have watched GiGi grow into adulthood and have provided us with medical guidance throughout the years.”

And then there’s athletics. Soon-to-be 21-year-old Gigi was all set to begin the spring softball season. “I am so excited to reconnect with my girls and get back outdoors,” says the young women who has served as a pinch runner and scored a run.

The spring sports season follows on the tail of Parisi capping off her six-year, 150-point Mount Olive basketball career. She was both excited and sad at the same time. “I cannot believe that I won’t be able to take the court again as a Mount Olive Student, but I was so proud of all that I accomplished and I love my teammates who all help and inspire me daily.” Parisi, who lettered in Field Hockey (for whom she scored a goal and played in two full Rookie games), Basketball, Softball, and Unified Track, also participated in Unified (Gen Ed & Spec Ed comprised teams) Soccer, Basketball, and Track and Field. Parisi also has won numerous medals in Special Olympic Athletic events throughout the years.

“GiGi,” says her mom, “has been involved in athletics since High School and each and every coach has welcomed her to their team, identified her strong suit, and put her in the game. She never was solely an onlooker. These coaches crafted positions in which GiGi could excel and showcase her talents. All of this, would not have been possible without the administrators within the Mount Olive School District, especially those overseeing Special Education. From day one, they promoted a collaborative effort between parents and staff. GiGi’s many Child Study Teams, were always there overseeing all of my daughter’s accommodations and ensuring her the least restrictive environment to learn academically and thrive socially.”

Each and every day for Parisi began and ended with the Mount Olive Special Ed Transportation team. “These bus drivers and bus aides welcomed her aboard and brought her home safely with concern and compassion,” says Rosemary. “Mount Olive School District excels due to its blended approach to learning. There is a connection and thread that runs effortlessly during the school day culminating in an optimal learning environment.”

According to Ms. Sharon Staszak, Director of Special Services Grades 6-12, GiGi’s openness to the High School community and her glowing spirit, coupled with her school involvement, has taught other students to highly regard those with different abilities. GiGi has helped showcase special needs students in a positive light within the Mount Olive School community which fostered understanding and appreciation of those differently abled, thus, enriching the lives of the entire student body.

“Having a disabled child is different,” Rosemary says, “but she (GiGi) led the way. The light shone through.”