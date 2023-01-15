Glory Days: 1965 New Providence High School Boys Basketball

By Steve Sears

In 1965, New Providence High School was relatively new. It opened in 1958.

Paul Miller, who went on to become the head boys basketball coach for many years, was in 1965 an assistant to head coach Edward Lieder. “There were maybe nine or 10,000 people there,” Miller says, describing the throng that had watched the New Providence High School Pioneers win the 1965 Group 1 state championship over heavily favored Wildwood, 68 – 59. “There was a great turnout.”

The Pioneers finished the season with a 21-2 record after winning the title at Atlantic City’s Convention Hall. It was the first state title in the school’s history.

That special season, the star players included the late Harry Rovelstad, Georgia Tech-bound Bob MacDonald, Tony Caruso, Billy Royland (also deceased), Rick Severson, and John Eklinger. ‘They were probably the mainstays of that team,” Miller says. “Actually, we were like the only school in Union County at that time. We were a very small school. It was a big thing in New Providence. The town really supported us. They bought us nice jackets, and we wore a tie and jacket to go to the games. It was really pretty nice.”

Tony Caruso, a guard who could leap, was a senior in 1965. “As a player at that age,” he says, “I wasn’t thinking about Atlantic City or a state championship. We were mostly engaged with wanting to win the Suburban Conference that we were a part of, competing with teams like Summit and some of the others. We were focused on the game-to-game winning in the Suburban Conference. That was our big goal, and then of course that transformed into a potential state championship as we got into the finals, beating Wildwood.”

Bob MacDonald recalls the semifinal contest against Ridgewood. “As I remember, I think Tony Caruso hit a couple of free throws and won that game. And as for the title game against Wildwood, we were not favored at all. Wildwood had been doing very well that season.”

In fact, the Wildwood Warriors had won the previous season’s Group 1 title over Wallington High School and were seeking to repeat. New Providence, leading 32 – 16 at halftime, would not let that happen. “At halftime, we were all feeling pretty darn good about the lead,” Caruso recalls. “But we knew that this was a pretty darn good team, and they just missed a lot of shots that game.” He and his fellow Pioneers didn’t get comfortable; they continued to play to win. “We went out there, and for every loose ball, I can remember all of us went for that ball on the floor, knocking heads and bodies and going after every possible possession that you could have. That was pretty crucial, too.”

MacDonald had 31 points and 18 rebounds against Wildwood. “I’m 6’ 5”, and I don’t know why, but it was just one day that everything fell in, and I could shoot the lights out,” he says with a chuckle. “I also hit the last six or seven free throws, and when we won, no one could believe it!”

Caruso recalls one special shot he took against Wildwood that made the news the next day. “There was a picture of me taking a shot that was underhanded. In other words, I was going toward the basket, and a huge guy was trying to block my shot. And as I was racing down the court, I went for a simple layup because he was coming off to my left. I was on the right side, and instead of just a simple layup, I went underhand to avoid it, and a guy took the picture. It was one of the things that I just recall because within a few days, it was in the newspapers.”

After post game photos, Caruso also got a hold of the Group 1 championship trophy, and Lieder let him bring the trophy all the way down the hallway to the locker room, so the team could share it. “Mr. Lieder, he was just the best coach you could have,” Caruso says fondly. “He never got mad at anybody, was very thorough, was very concerned about his players, and treated us all equally.”

When the Pioneers arrived back home to Union County the next day after staying overnight in Atlantic City, people had lined the streets with a rousing welcome. “It was crazy” MacDonald says. “It was kind of heartening, but on the other hand it was kind of sobering.”

“There was a good turnout,” Miller says. “There were people beeping their horns. It was a big thing.”