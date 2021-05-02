Graduates Once Again Rave About the Value of Their CCM Education

The results are in and graduates from County College of Morris (CCM) are raving about the quality of their CCM education and the college’s ability to provide them with a solid foundation for success.

Once again, the college’s survey of recent graduates found them enthusiastic about the education they received and resulting opportunities. The survey of graduates from the Class of 2019 had 99 percent rating their CCM experience as “excellent” (82 percent) or “good” (17 percent). The Office of Career Services has conducted a survey of graduates annually since 1971 and every year the results have shown an especially high level of satisfaction for the preparation CCM provides.

The 2019 graduates also gave CCM high grades for its academic programs designed for transfer to a four-year school to earn a bachelor’s and for its career and certificate programs to gain immediate employment upon graduation. For the transfer programs, 98 percent rated them excellent or good, and for the career and certificate programs 95 percent said the preparation they received at CCM was excellent or good.

“I will forever be grateful to CCM because I truly believe I wouldn’t be where I am today without it,” said one respondent.

“Great first step of my journey toward biochemistry, medical school and beyond,” said another.

“As a full-time worker, I was able to find all the classes that I needed, offered in the evenings. Very important for the ‘adult’ learner,” said yet another.

Along with transferring to top schools in New Jersey and across the U.S., Class of 2019 alumni reported they are working as registered nurses, project managers, financial data analysts, designers, police officers, respiratory therapists, and in a host of other careers. Employers include Atlantic Health System, Ernst & Young, Siemens Healthineers, UPS and other companies and organizations across New Jersey and the country.

For more information from the survey, go to http://bit.ly/2019GraduateSurvey/. To learn more about how to succeed with a CCM education, go to www.ccm.edu/.