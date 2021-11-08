A rare photo of my grandfather, Watson Mabey, carving the turkey. Most likely this picture was taken on a Thanksgiving Day.

The very type of old tin box that Grandpa used to hold the letters that he cherished from his brother Earl.

By Richard Mabey Jr.

My paternal grandfather, Watson Mabey, was a hard-working man who dearly loved his family. He married Bertha Storms, in the early 1900’s, when they both were all so very young. They would have nine children, one daughter and eight sons. Grandpa grew up in the home that his father, William Storms, built in 1890. As a boy coming of age, Grandpa worked with his father at the Mabey Icehouse that proudly stood along the Morris Canal, just east of Incline Plane Ten East. Later, when he was in his mid-twenties, Grandpa became the Chief Engineer of Incline Plane Ten East.

None of us knew it at the time, that the Thanksgiving of 1967 would be Grandpa’s last Thanksgiving before leaving this earthly existence to enter the gates of the Heavenly Worlds. I was 14 years old and in my freshman year at Boonton High School at the time. Grandma and Grandpa would often stay with us for long periods of time. They would sleep in the spare room of the old Mabey Homestead.

Thanksgiving Day was always celebrated at the old Mabey Homestead. The home would be filled with Grandma and Grandpa, Mom and Dad, my sister Patti, my aunts and uncles, and my many cousins. The old dining room table would be moved to the eastern wall of the dining room, to make room for three more folding tables. The tables would fill the dining room, the front door foyer and out unto the formal living room.

I remember it like it was yesterday, Grandpa got up early that Thanksgiving Day. I instinctively also awoke early that Thanksgiving Day. I came down the stairs of the old Mabey Homestead. And, there was Grandpa in his favorite chair, in the corner of the living room. He had an old tin box on his lap.

Grandpa and I exchanged “good mornings” to each other and then I sat down next to Grandpa. There was a rather solemn look on Grandpa’s face. A sadness seemed to have settled in his eyes. Grandpa, in his gentle voice, told me that he had been going through the letters that his brother Earl had written him while Earl was in the army, during World War I.

And then Grandpa reverently looked at one envelope in particular for a few moments. Then he said to me, “Richie, this is the last letter your Great Uncle Earl ever wrote me.” Grandpa read the letter to me. I sensed that he was holding back tears. In the brother-to-brother letter, Great Uncle Earl wrote to Grandpa that he was looking forward to coming back to Beavertown. To marry his beloved Mary Simpson. To build his home on the open field that lied next to his brother’s home, along Mabey Lane.

“This here letter was written the day before your Great Uncle Earl was killed in a foxhole in France,” Grandpa solemnly said to me.

I shall never forget that moment. Grandpa neatly folded the letter up. Gracefully and gently placed it in its

envelope. Then Grandpa closed the lid on the tin box and just looked at the tin box for a moment.

“It’s Thanksgiving, boy! We got all so much to be thankful for,” Grandpa said as he held the tin box in his hands, sitting there on his favorite chair. Soon the rest of the family awoke. Grandpa quietly walked up the stairs to his bedroom, holding the old tin box.

That Thanksgiving Day was filled with joy and splendor, as my aunts and uncles and cousins all arrived at the old Mabey Homestead, in small packs. I remember Grandpa carved the turkey as he quietly sang, “What A Friend We Have in Jesus.” It was to be Grandpa’s last Thanksgiving Day upon this earth.

I often think of the proud patriarch. I loved my grandfather with all of my heart. He taught me, oh so very much about my family heritage and history. To this day, I draw upon the memory of his many stories of the Mabey history and folklore in the stories that I write. I miss dear old Grandpa, so very much.

Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer.

