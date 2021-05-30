Great Meadows Resident Named Co-Valedictorian at Centenary University’s 146th Commencement

Lauren Makarevich of Great Meadows served as co-valedictorian at the 146th commencement of Centenary University on Saturday, May 8, at the University’s Hackettstown campus. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education/liberal arts, with certifications in early childhood education and New Jersey students with disabilities. Centenary hosted two undergraduate ceremonies that day, at 9 am and 1 pm, with limited attendance due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

A graduate of Hackettstown High School, Makarevich took a circuitous route to attending Centenary and achieving the perfect 4.0 grade point average that has earned her co-valedictorian honors. She began her college career in Virginia with the intention of becoming a physical therapist after injuries sidelined her youth soccer and softball careers. “I liked sports, but sports didn’t like me,” she explained. “I thought I wanted to help people who went through what I went through.”

Soon, Makarevich realized that her Virginia university and the major she had chosen just weren’t the right fit. She returned home to New Jersey, first taking classes at Warren County Community College before enrolling at Centenary in 2019. Inspired by her mother, a speech therapist, Makarevich began exploring careers in education. Working at a summer camp for children helped to solidify her career goals. This academic year, Makarevich has served as a student-teacher in Allamuchy Township, an assignment that has taught her to be flexible, teaching students from preschool to eighth grade.

Having had a non-traditional college experience, Makarevich said she would counsel incoming college freshmen not to put too much pressure on themselves: “You don’t have to have it figured out that first year. College is to help you learn what you want to do.”