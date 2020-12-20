HACKETTSTOWN MEDICAL CENTER AUXILIARY HOSTS TELECONFERENCE MEETINGS

Hackettstown Medical Center Auxiliary is continuing to meet by Teleconferencing being they are unable to meet in person during this Pandemic.

Anyone interested in joining the phone meetings to help continue keeping the Auxiliary active and to socially communicate with other members are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Looking forward to resuming activities such as the annual Tricky Tray, bake sales, vendor sales, etc. Scholarships are also offered each year to those seeking education in the medical fields.

The next Teleconference Meeting is planned for Wednesday, January 20th from 1 pm-3 pm. A tentative program is being planned as part of the meeting – Information on Telephone Scams that are harming our community.

If interested and for more information on future monthly meetings, call (908) 850-6876 or email – mpm0215m@gmail.com