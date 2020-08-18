Hackettstown Medical Center Opens New Hybrid Operating Room

A new, state-of-the-art hybrid operating room (OR) is now open at Hackettstown Medical Center. A hybrid OR combines the safety and expertise found in a traditional operating room, with the versatility of an image-guided interventional suite.

With the addition of the new hybrid OR, surgeons now have access to a single suite where they can perform both traditional open surgeries and minimally invasive procedures with flexibility and efficiency for the best possible patient outcome.

The imaging technology housed within this single room offers high-quality, extremely clear images that can be taken from any angle. When not in use, the imaging equipment can be moved to accommodate traditional surgical procedures, with unobstructed access to the patient.

Funds raised by the Foundation for Hackettstown Medical Center, through individual donations and event sponsorships, contributed to the completion of this new hybrid OR.

“The addition of the hybrid OR to Hackettstown Medical Center is great news for patients in our community,” said Bob Adams, President, Hackettstown Medical Center. “Continuously investing into the hospital reinforces our message to the community that we are committed to delivering high quality care and enhanced patient safety to our patients and their families.”