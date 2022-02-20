Hackettstown Plans Saint Patrick’s Day Festivities

The Hackettstown Business Improvement District (HBID) is bringing the 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade back to town, Sunday, March 13, 2022. This Irish-American tradition attracts more than 14,000 visitors—making this parade one of the biggest events in Hackettstown. Streets fill with enthusiasm as families, residents and visitors line up to celebrate and witness the festive parade.

Preceding the parade, join special guests for our St. Patrick’s Bar and Brew Crawl. This event will be held Thursday, February 24th from 6pm-close to support the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. Celebrate at Marley’s Gotham Grill, Bea McNally’s Irish Pub, Man Skirt Brewing, and Czig Meister Brewing Company. Your kind donation of $25 (ADVANCED PURCHASE PRICE) gets you one sheet of tickets, which includes a coupon good for one beer at each location. Presale tickets can be purchased at the BID office at 219 Main St., and on our website, www.hackettstownbid.com, and must be picked up by appointment in the BID office. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the four participating locations 6pm-9pm the evening of February 24th for $30. Tickets purchased are valid through March 31.

We will kick off the Parade weekend with a Grand Marshal Reception to honor 2022 St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal, Mr. Joe Barnes from Hacketstown, Ireland. The reception dinner will be at the newly renovated David’s Country Inn Ballroom on Thursday, March 10th, and will feature a live performance by Rory O’Moore School of Pipes and Drums and a dance performance by Slattery School of Irish Dance. Tickets are $55 and are available on the Hackettstown BID website. All are Welcome!

The 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will kick off at 3:30 pm with numerous participants including Irish dance groups, Irish bands, community groups, bagpipes and drums, Centenary University and Hackettstown High School teams and clubs, Surrounding area fire departments and rescue squads, as well as hometown favorites Junior and Senior Colonial Musketeers and the Hackettstown Community Band.

The parade is pet-friendly, with a special pet Irish Costume Contest sponsored by Doggie Styleash. Judging will be held at Czig Meister Brewing, located at 106 Valentine St. starting at 3:30 pm sharp. Pets will then be invited to walk the parade after judging.