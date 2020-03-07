Halos for Angels Gala Set for June

Halos for Angels, a 501c3 based out of Florham Park, will celebrate 10 years of community service on June 12 at the Hanover Manor. The Love is in the Air Gala will be held from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $125 per person or $1200 for a table of ten. The evening will have dinner, dancing and drinks, with music provided by The Powertones and The Cameos. Tickets can be purchased via Paypal or by mailing a check to Halos for Angels, PO Box 415, Florham Park, NJ 07932.