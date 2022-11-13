Hanover Park Regional High School District Facility Improvement Plan

The main infrastructure of the facilities at both Hanover Park High School and Whippany Park High School are original from the buildings’ inceptions and are being used on a continual basis for academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. Repairs have become costly; and sometimes, cost, prohibitive. We have now reached the point that we must invest a considerable amount of money to make necessary improvements. This investment is expected to mitigate future costs for the district and its taxpayers.

The Hanover Park Regional High School District Board of Education will ask residents to vote on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., on funding for facility improvements at both high schools.

Additional information related to the facility improvement plan could be found by going to www.hpreg.org.