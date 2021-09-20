Have Soccer Cleats You No Longer Use? Donate Them to PLRSA Cleats

By Steve Sears

16-year-old Sam Vacca has a garage full of soccer cleats, and they’re waiting to be worn by some new feet.

Vacca, who lives in Riverdale and attends Morris County Vocational and Technical School in Denville, founded the PLRSA (Pompton Lakes Riverdale Soccer Association) Cleats idea in June 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Everyone wants to play soccer,” he says, “and some people can’t because things are expensive or club teams are expensive, and costs can really add up.” And so can the price of brand-new cleats. “And, you don’t want to have cleats being in the way of you trying to do what you love to do. And if that’s in the way, that’s very sad, you know, that something so simple is holding you back.”

Vacca collects older cleats and gives them back for free to the community and those who need them. He explains the process. “I get emails from people – my email is listed in a lot of different areas – who say, ‘I have cleats here. Could you come pick them up?’ And I’ll go pick them up or they drop them off at my house.” The work doesn’t end with the donations. “I put them in my garage, and I clean them up, and I catalog them. I list the size and take pictures of cleats (for my website). People looking for specific size – say they like grass cleats – they can look on my website to see if I have the ones they have or need.”

“There’s no profit. I’m just like trying to help people who need cleats. Cleats are pretty expensive now.”

Vacca loves the sport of soccer. “That’s (PLRSA) been in town for a while before I was there. I’ve been playing in the organization for a long time, I think since before third grade. I’ve been playing soccer in town for a while, now I play high school soccer, and I watch soccer.” His love of the game encouraged his starting his organization. “I had my own batch of old cleats that I used to start it, and I contacted the friends and people in the league, so I already had a good amount to start off. I have a Facebook and Instagram page, and I used that to try to find more people and get more cleats, and I ended up growing a big selection. And I built a website with the catalog on it for people to find them.”

Vacca has catalogued 50 pairs of the cleats thus far, but there’s another 25 – 30 waiting to be documented and displayed on his website. So far, PLRSA Cleats has given away about 7 pairs, a majority during the final day of last season’s recreation program. “And that day is the day I got the most donations and gave away the most cleats,” he recalls happily, “so I plan on trying to do more of those because it seemed the most successful.” The recipients were grateful, and many in return gave Vacca some older cleats to pass on.

Although connected to both Pompton Lakes and Riverdale, Vacca doesn’t limit where donations come from or where they go. “’We’ve had donations from other towns, but also, if someone needs cleats, I’m not going to turn them away because they’re not from Pompton (Lakes) or Riverdale. Obviously, if someone needs cleats, I’m not going to say no.”

For more information about PLRSA Cleats, visit www.plrsacleats.org.