Heath Village Celebrates 55 Years

On October 30, 1966, Heath Village officially opened its doors to seniors in the region.

“When I first had the idea for a housing community dedicated to the elderly, people thought I was crazy, but I was not to be dissuaded. I knew it was the right thing to do. Seniors needed a place like Heath Village to call home,” said founder, The Reverend Clarence W. Sickles in 2017 when asked about the early days when Heath Village was just a dream. “Back then, I couldn’t envision what it is today. It has far exceeded what I had in mind.”

Thanks to Reverend Sickles’ vision and perseverance and the hard work of several other dedicated community leaders, Heath Village stands today as the second oldest senior living community in New Jersey. Tucked away in the hills of Washington Township, Morris County, the unique retirement community is home to approximately 350 residents. Of those 350, about 200 live in independent apartments and the remaining residents live in one of Heath Village’s two licensed areas.

Since the very beginning, Heath Village has remained dedicated to its mission to providing retired persons with a living environment that fosters a meaningful life with security, dignity, fellowship, and personal and spiritual well-being. Over the course of its 55 years, Heath Village has grown from a 46.2-acre community with only five apartment areas and minimal healthcare services to one with 11 neighborhoods totaling 154 independent apartments and 10 cottages spread out across the now 100+ acre campus. They have also overseen the development of its 39-bed residential health care facility – Mayflower House – and, most recently, its new, state-of-the-art 108-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility – The Meadows, which opened its door in December 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

As a full-service retirement community, Heath Village offers countless amenities, clubs, and activities for its residents. Resident favorites include the community garden, a fully equipped woodshop, and swimming pool. The Pen Pal program with the Friendship Center, the Intergenerational Child Care center located on the Village campus, is also extremely popular among residents. “Enjoying young children, interacting with them, their exuberance and spontaneity brings pleasure, smiles and helps me stay young at heart,” said Patricia Taylor, a long-time Pen Pal and Center volunteer.

“While certainly the pandemic has been difficult, in no way has it undermined the Heath Village story. The resilience demonstrated by both residents and staff during this difficult chapter in our history only stands as further evidence of our community’s strength, dedication, and commitment to serving the region’s seniors for many years to come.” said Patrick Brady, Heath Village Executive Director. “It has been an honor to serve the senior population for 55 years and we look forward to an exciting future that includes building additional independent senior living cottage-style apartments on the property adjacent to the Meadows,” said Brady.

The evolution of the campus and the facilities are only one part of the Heath Village story, the residents and their commitment to fellowship is the other. Heath Village wouldn’t be what it is today without our residents who from the very beginning have served as partners in creating a vibrant community they are proud to call home.

For more information about Heath Village or to arrange a tour, please contact Melissa Nichols at 908-684-5008.

Heath Village is a full-service retirement community located at 430 Schooley’s Mountain Road in Washington Township, Morris County. For further information, please call 908-852-4801 or visit us on our website at www.heathvillage.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heathvillage.