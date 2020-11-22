Heath Village Celebrates Sister Centenarians!

Heath Village Retirement Community wishes a very happy birthday to residents Mildred (Millie) Crater and Beatrix (Bea) Glover. The Herlich sisters, are celebrating turning 103 and 101, respectively. How amazing to have not just one centenarian in your family but two!

Millie and Bea were the only two children of George and Beatrix Herlich. Millie was born December 2, 1917 and lived in Brooklyn, NY until she finished her schooling and moved to Chatham, NJ. Bea was born October 21, 1919 and lived her life in Brooklyn, NY until she married Stanley Glover and moved to Rhode Island.

In 2012, Millie moved to Heath Village and was followed shortly thereafter in 2013 by her sister Bea.

Understandably the virus has been difficult on them both as restrictions kept them separated. We are thankful that we were able to bring them safely together (masks were only removed for the photo). They were thrilled to be reunited.

A true family affair here at Heath Village!