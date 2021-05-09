Heath Village COO/Administrator Mary Ellen Bove appointed to NJ’s Special Task Force on Direct Care Workforce Retention and Recruitment

Heath Village Retirement Community is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Operating Officer and Administrator Mary Ellen Bove to New Jersey’s newly created Special Task Force on Direct Care Workforce Retention and Recruitment.

Pursuant to P.L. 2020, c. 112, an act concerning staffing requirements for nursing homes, the purpose of the Task Force is to 1) evaluate current direct care staffing levels in the State; 2) examine policies and procedures used to track data on direct care staffing, including workforce turnover rates in long-term care, staffing statistics, and vacancy rates; 3) examine the effectiveness of existing staff retention and recruitment strategies; 4) identify any existing circumstances that allow for a shortage or surplus of direct care staff; 5) develop recommendations for legislation, policies, and short-term and long-term strategies for the retention and recruitment of direct care staff to ensure an adequate workforce is in place to provide high-quality, cost-effective health care; and 6) develop recommendations for a waiver process.

The Task Force consists of 16 members. Ms. Bove was recommended by LeadingAge New Jersey and Delaware to be their representative. Her appointment was confirmed by Craig J. Coughlin, Speaker of the General Assembly.

“We could not be more proud of Mary Ellen’s appointment to this Special Task Force,” said Heath Alliance for Care Chief Executive Officer and Heath Village Executive Director Patrick Brady. “She is an exceptional administrator and chief operating officer. We have no doubt that she will prove to be an invaluable resource to the Task Force. We look forward to reading their recommendations for improving New Jersey’s Direct Care workforce and industry.”

“I am delighted that Speaker Coughlin has selected Mary Ellen Bove of Bedminster, and COO at Heath Village, to serve on the Special Task Force on Direct Care Workforce Retention and Recruitment. Her senior living experience, and commitment to improve the sector, will enable her to provide practical input on the Task Force. I know her perspectives will be valued and appreciated,” said James McCracken, President and CEO of LeadingAge NJ & DE upon recommending Bove.

The Task Force has one year from the date of its organizational meeting to prepare and submit to the Governor and the Legislature a report of its activities, findings on long-term care issues and its recommendations for addressing them.

“As a passionate advocate for seniors throughout my career, I am very appreciative of this opportunity to serve on the Task Force. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with my fellow members to identify thoughtful, workable recommendations that will help address the challenges currently facing the direct care workforce,” said Bove in response to her appointment.

Bove brings with her 35 years of long-term care experience. She earned both her M.B.A. (Finance) and BSW (Social Work) degrees at Seton Hall University.

Heath Village is a full-service, not-for-profit, retirement community located at 430 Schooley's Mountain Road in Washington Township, Morris County.