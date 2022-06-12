Heath Village Gardeners Host Free Community Garden Tour

Heath Village Resident Gardeners will be hosting a free walking tour of its Community Garden and an overview of its 100+ acre campus on Tuesday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. (Rain Date Thursday, July 21). A light lunch will be served.

The program will include a discussion by residents on the history of the garden, its importance to the community and other outdoor amenities. Over lunch, Kevin Newport, Heath Village Director of Grounds, will lead a conversation on gardening tips and answer questions from attendees.

While the event is free; space is limited, and reservations are required. To register, please call Melissa Nichols at 908-684-5006.

Heath Village is a full-service retirement community located at 430 Schooley’s Mountain Road in Washington Township, Morris County. For further information, please call 908-852-4801 or visit us on our website at www.heathvillage.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heathvillage.