HEATH VILLAGE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY & DONALDSON FARMS CO-HOST VIRTUAL PRESENTATION & COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Heath Village Retirement Community and Donaldson Farms will be hosting Scrumptious Strawberries, a VIRTUAL program and cooking demonstration on Tuesday, June 1 at 11 a.m.

This online event will feature a presentation by Donaldson Farms on fun facts about strawberries. Their presentation will be followed by a virtual cooking demonstration by Heath Village Executive Chef Brian Bagrier who will prepare and discuss recipes highlighting this delicious summer fruit, hand-picked from Donaldson Farms. The event is free; however, RSVP is required. Please call 908-684-5006 to make your reservation. Upon registration, attendees will receive instructions for joining the Zoom call.