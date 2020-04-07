HEATH VILLAGE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY HOSTS SPRING OPEN HOUSE

Heath Village Retirement Community is hosting its Spring Open House on Saturday, April 25th. There will be two sessions; the first will begin at 11 a.m. and the second at 1:00 p.m. RSVP is required.

Following a presentation about Heath Village, guests will take a tour of the campus and see a selection of apartments. Current residents will serve as tour guides for guests and answer their questions while enjoying refreshments together. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (908) 684-5009.

Heath Village is a full-service, not-for-profit, retirement community located at 430 Schooley’s Mountain Road in Washington Township, Morris County. For further information, please call 908-852-4801 or visit us on our website at www.heathvillage.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heathvillage.