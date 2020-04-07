HEATH VILLAGE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY HOSTS SPRING OPEN HOUSE

By on No Comment

Heath Village Retirement Community is hosting its Spring Open House on Saturday, April 25th. There will be two sessions; the first will begin at 11 a.m. and the second at 1:00 p.m. RSVP is required. 

Following a presentation about Heath Village, guests will take a tour of the campus and see a selection of apartments. Current residents will serve as tour guides for guests and answer their questions while enjoying refreshments together. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (908) 684-5009. 

Heath Village is a full-service, not-for-profit, retirement community located at 430 Schooley’s Mountain Road in Washington Township, Morris County. For further information, please call 908-852-4801 or visit us on our website at www.heathvillage.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heathvillage. 

  

HEATH VILLAGE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY HOSTS SPRING OPEN HOUSE added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.