Historical Society of Florham Park – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Early American Women and Their Kitchen Gardens”

Historian Lesley Parness introduces the original ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ in this engaging presentation as she takes everyone back to the Colonial era.

Growing plants both Native American and from their homelands, these women turned their soup pots into the “melting pot” that is America. Kitchen gardens in the 1700’s fed, healed, and clothed Early American families. Their skill sets included “physicke, cookery, distillation, perfumery, the making of wool, hemp, flax, dayries, brewing, baking,” and, of course – gardening. They exemplified all the best qualities of plantswomen and patriots.

Sponsored by The Historical Society of Florham Park, Lesley Parness has worked in public gardens here in America and abroad for the past four decades. She is a founding member and past President of Garden State Gardens, a consortium of NJ Public Gardens. As Superintendent of Horticultural Education at the Morris County Park Commission, Lesley oversaw education, programming and interpretation at The Frelinghuysen Arboretum, Willowwood Arboretum, and the Bamboo Brook Outdoor Education Center for fifteen years. She is a frequent speaker at Garden Clubs, Historical Societies, and Libraries throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

The program will begin at 7:00 pm on March 14 in the Florham Park Library in the Akhoury Room. Light refreshments will be served following the program.

Admission is free, but consider becoming a Historical Society of Florham Park member.

Next presentation sponsored by The Historical Society of Florham Park will be on April 11, 7pm, also at the Florham Park Library:

“George Washington and Morristown, New Jersey…Perfect Together” by Joel Farkas

The Historical Society of Florham Park was founded in the 1930s to save and preserve the Little Red Schoolhouse. Located on the corner of Columbia Turnpike and Ridgedale Avenue the former schoolhouse was converted into a museum and is the symbol of Florham Park. To learn more about it, check https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Red_Schoolhouse_(Florham_Park,_New_Jersey)or to learn more about The Historical Society of Florham Park contact Rich and Christine Davidson at RDavidsonFP@gmail.comor call 973-377-3713.