Holiday Fine Art Boutique at Laurelwood Arboretum

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum will welcome holiday shoppers to a two-day Holiday Fine Art Boutique on Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12 from 11 am to 4 pm at the Knippenberg Center for Education, Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Drive West in Wayne. The boutique will feature unique gifts including small sculptures, paintings, ornaments and other bespoke items. Starting at noon on Saturday, guest artist Barbara Corcoran Clark will inscribe her handmade holiday ornaments with the names of gift recipients.

The Holiday Boutique will be hosted by Scott A. Broadfoot of the Broadfoot and Broadfoot Gallery in Boonton, NJ. Scott is curator of A Sculpture Trail, an ongoing project at Laurelwood Arboretum. A portion of the proceeds from the Holiday Boutique will be donated to Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum.

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum is a volunteer non-profit conservancy whose mission is to preserve, promote and improve this unique 30-acre preserve in partnership with Wayne Township. The organization is funded by membership dues, plant sales, donations from individuals and businesses, and fundraisers such as A Sculpture Trail.