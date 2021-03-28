Hometown Life Online March 29,2021

|
Caldwell University Launching “SOAR” Program to Help Students with Learning Differences Achieve
SOAR—Student Outreach and Academic Resources—will provide students with language-based learning disabilities and/or attention deficit disorders with the tools they need to succeed in a post-secondary setting.
Caldwell University’s welcoming and personal atmosphere is naturally advantageous to helping students with learning differences succeed. “We strive to provide our students with the best academic experiences possible, so we are pleased to offer an extra layer of support to help our students with learning differences earn a university education,” said Henrietta Genfi, Caldwell’s associate dean of academic support.
Christ Church in Short Hills Calls the Rev. Bowie Snodgrass as Rector
The Vestry of Christ Church in Short Hills has called The Reverend Bowie Snodgrass as its twelfth Rector, effective immediately. Rev. Bowie, as she is known, has served as the Priest-in-Charge at Christ Church in Short Hills since January 2019. She is the first woman to be called as Rector of this historic Episcopal church.
Hot Springs National Park Celebrates 100 Years of Making Vacation Memories
(BPT) – For 100 years, Hot Springs National Park has provided a peaceful and enjoyable getaway for millions of Americans. Originally established in 1832 as Hot Springs Reservation, it is the oldest federally protected site in the national park system. And as Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas celebrates its centennial year, there’s no better way to celebrate the anniversary than to visit, take in the sights and sounds, and reflect on its legacy.
Slurping on Sunshine
(Culinary.net) It’s that time of year again when nearly everyone wants to be outside all day, every day. These are the times kids have been waiting for all year long.
4 Easy Ideas to Enhance Your 2021 Garden
New Guidance May Change How You Control Your Asthma
(Family Features) The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health recently updated national guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment and management of asthma. Asthma is a chronic lung condition affecting about 25 million Americans, 5.5 million of whom are children. The 2020 Focused Updates to the Asthma
Management Guidelines aim to improve the care of people living with asthma. Together, people with asthma, their caregivers and health care providers can make informed decisions about asthma management based on this new guidance.
Montana Skier Rescued by Morris County Law Enforcement Couple
Wharton Police Detective Richard Ornelas and Detective Sgt. Christina Kovacs of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office are being praised for saving the life of a Montana skier, who suffered a dangerous break and was found bleeding profusely from a lacerated arm after crashing into a metal bridge.
I Remember Dad: Fate and Destiny
My dad came home from serving in the United States Army Air Corps, during World War II, in 1946. Home was the home that Dad’s father had built at the end of Mabey Lane. This was the very same year that Dad’s older brother, Edward, came home from having served in the United States Navy. They both came home to a quiet, peaceful way of life, surrounded by the woods that abounded at the end of Mabey Lane.
How to Fight Climate Change From Your Backyard
(BPT) – Your backyard or local park is home to ballgames and barbecues with family and friends. But did you know that it is so much more? The trees, grass, plants and flowers in your yard, local parks and ballfields play an important role in fighting climate change.
The planet is growing warmer because there is too much carbon in the atmosphere, which acts as a blanket that traps greenhouse gases. Excess carbon is added to the atmosphere in all sorts of ways, but the easiest way to “sequester” the carbon (storing it in the ground) is through photosynthesis of trees, grasses and plants. So, the more plants, trees and grass you have around you, the more carbon is removed from the air, and the more oxygen is produced.
What Homeowners Need to Know Before Refinancing
(StatePoint) With mortgage rates hovering near three percent, experts say there are still a number of homeowners who could benefit from refinancing. In fact, borrowers who refinanced in 2020 to lower their mortgage rate saved over $2,800 in mortgage payments annually, according to the latest Freddie Mac research.
Sign Up Now for Preschool Tuition Assistance
OPINION:Opening Day is Good News
By Mark Shields
Baseball is back, and not a moment too soon. America — and especially Washington — in 2021 desperately needs the values and the constancy of baseball. Nobody put baseball better than did war hero, team owner and American original Bill Veeck: “Baseball is almost the only orderly thing in a very unorderly world. If you get three strikes, even the best lawyer in the world can’t get you off.”
Veeck was absolutely right. Pedigree and social connections are no help if you can’t hit a curveball. Whether your family arrived on the Mayflower or under the cover of darkness wading across the Rio Grande matters to nobody in the ballpark with two outs in the last of the ninth and you represent the last chance to bring home the tying run from third base.
The Autumn of 1969: Grandma Moves Into the Old Mabey Homestead
By Richard Mabey Jr.
In late August of 1969, my maternal grandmother, Lydia Kemmerer, came to visit with us. Grandpa had just taken ill and was now in the hospital. Grandma found it hard to live alone at her home on Boonton Avenue in Boonton. I remember, it was just about a week or so before school started that Mom, Grandma, my sister Patti and I would visit Grandpa, every day, at the old Riverside Hospital in Boonton.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Hosting Virtual Tricky Tray
St Elizabeth Ann Seton will be hosting a Virtual Tricky Tray for the benefit of the children of the Parish on Saturday April 17, with prize pick-up on Sunday April 18, at the Flanders Firehouse, 27 Main Street, Flanders.
5 Tips to Spring Clean Your Home Inside and Out
(Family Features) Spring cleaning isn’t just about purging dirt and grime. It’s also the perfect opportunity to take inventory of items around your home. As you tackle this season’s cleaning, look for ways to improve your overall living space, from getting rid of things you no longer need to adding items that can work harder for you.
How to Raise a Healthy Eater at Every Stage of Childhood
(Family Features) Daily food choices can have a profound impact on overall health and well-being. Not only do healthy dietary patterns help maintain good health, they also reduce the risk of chronic diseases throughout all stages of life.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, and nutrition experts agree it is vital to establish healthy eating habits early and maintain them throughout childhood.
Memorializing a Loved One During the Pandemic
(Family Features) Among the many struggles of the pandemic are finding ways to grieve and honor a loved one who has died under the constraints of COVID-19. The missed opportunity for a traditional funeral or memorial service has left some at a loss for how to honor their loved one’s life and start their grief journey.
OPINION: The Racist Sound of ‘Whiteness Is a Pandemic’
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
The Root is obviously a hyperbolically racial magazine, since its slogan is “The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth.” It’s not surprising that it frequently publishes writer Damon Young, author of the memoir “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker.” We’re told he asked important and dramatic questions like “Will this white person’s potato salad kill me?”
Young’s memoir was honored as “required reading” by NPR and celebrated by Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post, among others. He became a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times.
Project Help Expanding its Mission
Project Help, located in Sussex County, just approved the expansion of its mission to include all military personnel. It was originally founded to provide assistance to all American Veterans in NJ and FL..
