Hometown Life Online March 29,2021

How to Fight Climate Change From Your Backyard

(BPT) – Your backyard or local park is home to ballgames and barbecues with family and friends. But did you know that it is so much more? The trees, grass, plants and flowers in your yard, local parks and ballfields play an important role in fighting climate change.

The planet is growing warmer because there is too much carbon in the atmosphere, which acts as a blanket that traps greenhouse gases. Excess carbon is added to the atmosphere in all sorts of ways, but the easiest way to “sequester” the carbon (storing it in the ground) is through photosynthesis of trees, grasses and plants. So, the more plants, trees and grass you have around you, the more carbon is removed from the air, and the more oxygen is produced.