Hometown Life Online October 5, 2020 issue

OPINION The Hit-Job Parade of Anti-Trump Authors
It must be fall campaign season, because our incredibly tilted Democratic media are rotating through a series of authors ripping into President Donald Trump. Start with the most overpraised journalist in Washington, Bob Woodward, who is the same age as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden but is still trotted out with great fanfare as the conquering hero of Watergate. Read More
Tips to Take a Safe and Affordable Fall Road Trip
(StatePoint) As American families continue to track developments of the pandemic, many are opting for regional travel experiences this fall. Read More
5 Seasonal DIY Home Improvement Projects
(Family Features) The calendar pages may be turning fast, but it’s not too late to do some work around the house. Now is the time to wrap up home improvement projects before the weather turns too cold.
Consider these five easy DIY tasks that can set you up for a warm, safe and pest-free fall:Read More
Project Self-Sufficiency Seeks Volunteers to Assist with Fall Initiatives
Project Self-Sufficiency invites teens and adults who want to make a difference in their community to consider volunteering at the agency this fall. The ongoing pandemic, coupled with the traditional rush of programs hosted by the agency during the holiday season, has created a large variety of volunteer opportunities. Read More
Rhino Theatre to Host Public Reading of Louisa Vilardi’s Play, Tough Love
Rhino Theatre presents a public reading of Tough Love, a new play in development written by playwright Louisa Vilardi. Read More
Opinion: Our Most Personal Vote
By MARK SHIELDS
In the presidential elections of 2000 and 2004, the Democratic nominees, former Vice President Al Gore and Sen. John Kerry, were both seen by the nation’s voters as more knowledgeable and more intelligent than the Republican standard-bearer in both elections, George W. Bush. But those same voters in both campaigns found Bush to be more honest, trustworthy and likable than either Gore or Kerry. Read More
Expert tips and tricks you need to know to make every brunch your best brunch
(BPT) – For many, regular brunch gatherings may have fallen by the wayside in recent months. With the changing of seasons, it’s time to bring brunch back to create warm memories as the weather cools. If your go-to brunch plans are no longer possible, start thinking about creating a new routine and hosting a fabulous brunch in the safety and comfort of your home, outdoor living space or virtually. Read More
STRESS, TMJ, COVID, & DENTISTRY
Stress affects all of us in different ways: emotionally, psychologically, and physically. It feels like times just keep getting more stressful: Many of my patients, friends, and family make this comment often. COVID hasn’t helped either: its taken a toll on all of us, one way or another. Read More
Mt. Olive’s Strillacci has always been a clothing expert; Owns old-school men’s clothing shop in Washington Borough – last of a breed
Strillacci took that honor to the next step, getting a job in the clothing business in 1963. Nearly 60 years later, he’s still in the business. Read More
