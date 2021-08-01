Hometown News Online August 2, 2021

|
Local Artist Exhibits “Urania’s Mirror” at County College of Morris
Joseph Losavio, a contemporary, visionary painter, is exhibiting, ‘Urania’s Mirror’ at the County College of Morris (CCM) Art & Design Gallery.
The collection of 32 astronomical star chart cards incorporate illustrations based on Alexander Jamiesons’s “A Celestial Atlas,” also known as “a view of the Heavens.” Losavio’s works will be exhibited from July 29, through September 23.
I Remember Dad: The Tent Revival
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Author’s Note: I changed the name of the real town, where Dad gave a sermon during a religious camp meeting, to Squirrel Valley, West Virginia. Please know that the real Squirrel Valley does lie in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.
There are moments wherein the fiber and fortitude and strength of a loved one shines forth, with the brilliance of a beautiful diamond. It is in these moments that time seems to stand still, and we soak in the wonder and charm, deep into the crevices and chambers of our hearts. We long for time to stand still, in the futile hope that the moment would last forever.
OPINION: CNN’S Lemon of a Town Hall Meeting
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
CNN became apoplectic whenever former President Donald Trump called them “fake news,” but on July 21, they offered President Joe Biden a nationally televised boost that can accurately be described as a “fake town hall.”
A real town hall would sell tickets in a city like Cincinnati and let the locals mix it up with the president and ask him whatever was on their minds. That’s not what CNN did. It was an “invitation only” audience, which means nobody boos or laughs at inappropriate times. CNN was talking over the video, but when Biden waved goodbye at the limited crowd, they gave him a standing ovation.
VIDEO 5 Tips to Get Organized
Getting organized and making the most of your home’s storage space can be a daunting task. To help keep clutter at bay and streamline organization throughout the house, consider these tips for revamping your closets and designated storage areas from the experts at ClosetMaid.
A Simply Sweet Dessert Bar
(Culinary.net) Finding a unique dessert to impress others can be a tall task. Cakes, brownies and cookies are classics but can be boring and repetitive. When you want something easy, delicious and made to impress, think outside the sweet treat box.
Next time you’re in a pinch for something sweet, try these Sopapilla Bars. They have a sugary, crunchy exterior, but on the inside, they are creamy and delicious.
Denville Rotary Clubs Answer the Urgent Call for Blood Donors
As the New York Blood Center (NYBC) says, stepping on a Lego brick with your bare foot hurts, doesn’t it? So does hitting your thumb with a hammer! A lot of things hurt, but donating blood to save lives isn’t one of them.
This year, a rise in the number of trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries that require blood products has depleted inventories, so the need for blood donors is great.
Area Nonprofits Receive $100,000 Grants from Impact 100 Garden State
Three area nonprofits were each awarded a $100,000 grant from Impact 100 Garden State at a July 15 luncheon at the Morristown Club.
Impact 100 Garden State is an all-women volunteer organization that pools members’ donations to give transformational grants. The three 2021 recipients are:
- Community Options Enterprises for its program “Workforce Development for People with Disabilities”
- Norwescap for its program “Expanding Economic Opportunity for Women & Families”
Learn about the Prevention of Child Sexual Assault at Free Online Workshop
Teens and adults are invited to learn about the prevention of child sexual assault at free online training sessions offered on the third Tuesday of each month; the next session will be held August 17th, 3:00 p.m. The workshop is offered via Zoom by the Enough Abuse Campaign, a cooperative effort of Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey, Project Self-Sufficiency and the Sussex Warren Partnership to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse.
VIDEO:
An Elevated Sandwich for Any Occasion
They might not be the fanciest of foods, but when you eat a filling, protein-packed sandwich, you are usually left satisfied and full of energy. From ham and turkey to mayo and mustard, the possibilities are nearly endless when sandwiches are on the menu.
With so many customizable options for bread, meats, toppings and more, it’s easy to create the perfect sandwich. For example, this Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sprouts is served on a fluffy, light, mouthwatering croissant and features a hearty mixture of chicken, bacon and veggies to give you that boost you have been craving.
VIDEO A Beautifully Baked Beef Dinner
Many families crave savory and delicious weeknight meals. After a long day of work and school, it’s time to gather around the table to share a mouthwatering meal and memories together.
For something truly wholesome, try this Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Cauliflower and Spinach Salad. It’s a full meal the whole family can enjoy, and you’ll be surprised at how easy it makes it to feed all the smiling faces.
This meal has layers of flavor and sneaks in a few vegetables like spinach and cauliflower, but even picky eaters can’t resist trying it.
Start with a beef tenderloin and drizzle it generously with olive oil. Add 2 tablespoons of pepper. Flip and repeat on the other side. Bake for 12 minutes at 475 F.
Create a Home Office that Works
Although a growing number of businesses are reopening their in-person office spaces, many are maintaining remote workforces or implementing hybrid schedules. While the shift signals steps toward more traditional, familiar work environments, it also presents some challenges.
If your temporary remote work schedule is headed for a more permanent status, or if you’ll be straddling both worlds indefinitely, it may be time to make some changes to ensure your home office is up to the task.
Do Your Research
Before making any significant purchases, do some digging to learn all you can about the devices and equipment you’re considering, especially if you’re planning to create an efficient setup using smart technology. While many devices work well together, that’s not always the case. You should also be aware of the controls and how you’ll manage smart functions; choose the setup that’s most intuitive for you and fits best with your workflow.VIDEO
Morris County Commits $100,000 to Morristown Festival on the Green
The Morris County Board of County Commissioners has pledged $100,000 to the Morristown Partnership and the Morristown Festival on the Green 2021 to help vendors and organizers deal with the soaring costs of tents and other equipment necessary to the popular event.
The funding will help event organizers keep participation costs for vendors at pre-pandemic levels, setting the stage for a successful event and thereby boosting the area economy, promoting tourism, and assisting businesses in the region. Tent rental and assembly labor costs, in particular, have doubled since 2019
The Power of IV: Presented by the West Orange Arts Council
The West Orange Arts Council (WOAC) is honored to present to the community The Power of IV: Emotion, Eurythmy, Vernacular and Subversion, a virtual online exhibit and an in-person gallery show featuring the work of four local women artists, Elisabeth Antoine, Carol Black-Lemon (co-curator), Lisa Lackey and Ann Vollum (co-curator).
OPINION: Why Spending Matters in Times of Inflation and High Debt
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.
A lot of people don’t care about the nation’s growing debt. Some believe that low interest rates for the foreseeable future essentially means a free lunch for the government. Others believe that no matter what the cost of this debt, it is all worth it because of the purported higher returns on government spending. But there is an argument that may convince them otherwise: If inflation ever gets out of control, it’s easier to deal with it in a lower-debt environment.
VIDEO:
An Easy-to-Make Summer Sweet
When it’s beyond hot outside and the kids are begging for a delicious afternoon snack, sometimes it’s difficult to know where to turn. The pantry is full and the refrigerator is stocked, yet nothing sounds appetizing when it’s scorching outside.
Combining three simple ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen can save the day and provide a refreshing and scrumptious snack.
VIDEO Driving Diversity
How business leaders can spur workplace change
(Family Features) The spotlight on inequality is driving increased dialogue and inspiring change on social and cultural levels, and the same is true of the business community.
According to the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, just 18% of businesses in the U.S. are minority-owned, even though minorities make up almost 40% of the population. However, a study conducted by The UPS Store, Inc. shows small businesses and their customers are also doing their part to promote inclusion and diversity.
Among small business owners with employees, 47% are actively trying to increase the diversity of their workforce, according to the survey. This momentum is particularly evident among younger small business owners, ages 18-45 (58%).
Fun, On-the-Go Health Hacks
Make every bite count with whole-grain popcorn snacks
(Family Features) As many people start getting back into normal routines, they’re returning to familiar on-the-go lifestyles by heading back to work, traveling to new destinations and enjoying time with loved ones.
While you get out to explore and gather with family and friends again, remember you’ll need fuel for your adventures. According to a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, most Americans fail to get enough whole grains each day, opting instead for mostly refined grains.
