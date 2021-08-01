Hometown News Online August 2, 2021

I Remember Dad: The Tent Revival

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Author’s Note: I changed the name of the real town, where Dad gave a sermon during a religious camp meeting, to Squirrel Valley, West Virginia. Please know that the real Squirrel Valley does lie in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.

There are moments wherein the fiber and fortitude and strength of a loved one shines forth, with the brilliance of a beautiful diamond. It is in these moments that time seems to stand still, and we soak in the wonder and charm, deep into the crevices and chambers of our hearts. We long for time to stand still, in the futile hope that the moment would last forever.