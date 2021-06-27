Hometown Online June 28, 2021

|
Broadway Live! at the House of Good Shepherd
The music of Broadway came to Hackettstown Live! in a big way in June.
The House of the Good Shepherd retirement community hosted this unique musical event on its campus. Four Broadway performers were featured and sang tunes from a variety of shows.
Play Unified at Chatham High School Has Successful Year
When the pandemic hit and all in-person activities were suspended, Chatham High School junior, Kate Ryan, was especially disappointed about Play Unified’s in person events being put on hold because she knew how much Chatham and ECLC students looked forward to them. While the club organized virtual social events, it just wasn’t the same as being together. Chatham High School’s Play Unified Club has been bringing together Chatham and ECLC students since it was founded in 2011 by Olivia Perlmutter.
A Simple Sign for a Safer Lake
Since 2016, little blue and white signs, attached to docks, boathouses, and even shoreline trees, have been popping up all around Lake Hopatcong. These signs are B-SAFE (Blue Signs Are For Emergencies) Dock Numbers and are designed to help emergency personnel efficiently respond to calls by land or water.
“Nikhil’s Way” is Unveiled in South Orange
“There is nothing I can say except that this is a very difficult day for us,” said Sangeeta Badlani to the crowd gathered at the intersection of South Wyoming and Lenox Avenues in South Orange to mark the tenth anniversary of her son Nikhil’s death in a crash caused by a distracted driver.
Chatham High School Junior Named National Cyber Scholar
The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation (NCSF) awarded 63 New Jersey high school students with the coveted “National Cyber Scholar” designation following its 48-hour National Cyber Scholarship (NCS) competition. The annual nationwide event for high school students is designed to evaluate aptitude in combating cyber threats and encourage them to become part of the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Juniors and seniors named National Cyber Scholars qualify for scholarships and training opportunities. This year, 91 New Jersey students garnered more than $432,500 in funding.
Join CCM’s Pharmacy Tech Apprenticeship Program and Pursue a Rewarding Career
Opportunities to become a healthcare professional have never been better and County College of Morris (CCM) is here to prepare anyone aspiring to join this exciting field. Along with its acclaimed nursing, radiography and respiratory therapy programs, the college now is offering a new Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship Program that provides paid on-the-job training in addition to classroom learning.
Pharmacy technicians work with licensed pharmacists in pharmacies, hospitals and assisted living facilities to properly dispense medications and with insurance companies to ensure the best coverage for the consumer.
‘Military Signing Day’ at Roxbury Honors Three Seniors
The Roxbury Gaels continued its tradition of honor and excellence as three seniors were recognized for their enlistment into the military.
Roxbury High School held a Military Signing Day that celebrated seniors Maxwell Fulton and Michael Hills’s enlistment into the U.S. Marine Corp along with Jacob Almakias’ decision to join the U.S. Army. These three had their signing with their friends and family
I Remember Dad: Hold Dear to Heart, This Precious Moment in Time
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Author’s Note: This is an excerpt from my upcoming book, “I Remember Dad.” At this point in time, I am torn between using my God-given surname, or to use the surname of “Meaden.” None-the-less, this is a true moment in time. For when I was 12 years old, for one year of my life, my feet never touched the ground in my fierce battle with Rheumatic Fever.
Outside his bedroom window, the snow gently fell from the heavens.
Rutherfurd Hall Reopens
Rutherfurd Hall is open and we can not wait to welcome you back! Guests can now rent a boat and enjoy the day on beautiful Allamuchy Pond just as the Rutherfurd family did 100 years ago. Pre-register for Fridays 10 and 11am, Saturday 9,10, and 11 am, and Sundays 11am and 12 pm. We have Single Kayaks ($25/hr.), Tandem Kayaks ($35/hr) and Canoes (Holds 2-4 ) $35/hr. available.
OPINION: Every Path Is Valid
By Bonnie Jean Feldkamp
Mark Shields is off this week. The following column is by Bonnie Jean Feldkamp.
I did not attend my high school graduation. My family had a lot on its shoulders. My dad and stepmom were going through a divorce. I was told the Friday before my senior prom that it was over.
Graduation photos are all over my social media feed, and even The New York Times featured prom photos on their front page. High school graduation is no doubt a rite of passage and a major transition in life. But there was no point in pomp and circumstance for me. It would seem my future was not so bright anyways. I was a horrible student.
Seton Hall Prep Student Athlete Tim Polizzi Earns 2021 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award
Continuing a beloved tradition in local high school sports, for the ninth consecutive year the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center honored student athletes from member schools of the Super Essex Conference (SEC) in a celebration of the qualities that made Yogi Berra a national treasure. Recipients of the 2021 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award, selected by their respective athletic departments, exemplify the strength of character, sportsmanship and supportive spirit that, though often unheralded, are vital to a team’s success – qualities that were on full display Tuesday evening, despite the ceremony being held virtually, instead of in the Museum’s theater.
10 Years – Alleviating Poverty with School Supplies
The Back2School Outreach program that has helped alleviate poverty for families over the past ten years needs the community’s help once again. The Covid-19 Pandemic has given the organization Power of One a new direction in their efforts to support education and will be transitioning from full backpacks filled with school supplies to home essential kits for schools in need.
Mount Olive Library Announces Adult Summer Reading Programs At The Library
Mt. Olive residents who love their library will find many activities there this summer!
The Mt. Olive Public Library will host their annual Adult Summer Reading Program now through August 7, 2021. Featuring prizes, crafts and several exciting programs!
West Orange High School Air Force JROTC Cadet Austin Cowley Earns Scholarship to ROTC Cyber Academy
West Orange High School AFJROTC Cadet Austin Cowley has been awarded a full scholarship to attend the second-annual Air Force Junior ROTC Cyber Academy.
Cowley, a junior, was selected as one of only 100 cadets nationwide.
OPINION: PolitiFact Isn’t Partisan? Pants On Fire
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
At their recent “United Facts of America Festival,” PolitiFact interviewed Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. Their executive director Aaron Sharockman began with some light humor, telling Warner he was one of the more accurate members of Congress. Sharockman complimented Warner for having zero “Pants on Fire” rated claims.
Warner joked: “That feels like it should be a low bar. Unfortunately, I don’t think it is.”
It’s not exactly a tough bar. In fact, my review of all PolitiFact pages for current U.S. Senate Democrats finds that almost (SET ITAL)every(END ITAL) Democratic senator has zero “Pants on Fire” ratings.
Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center Raises $150,000 for Atlantic Behavioral Health Initiatives at Morristown Medical Center
Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce that it raised $150,000 during its Blue Skies Virtual Spring Fundraiser to support the mental health initiatives for Atlantic Behavioral Health at Morristown Medical Center.
