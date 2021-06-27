Hometown Online June 28, 2021

OPINION: Every Path Is Valid

By Bonnie Jean Feldkamp

Mark Shields is off this week. The following column is by Bonnie Jean Feldkamp.

I did not attend my high school graduation. My family had a lot on its shoulders. My dad and stepmom were going through a divorce. I was told the Friday before my senior prom that it was over.

Graduation photos are all over my social media feed, and even The New York Times featured prom photos on their front page. High school graduation is no doubt a rite of passage and a major transition in life. But there was no point in pomp and circumstance for me. It would seem my future was not so bright anyways. I was a horrible student.