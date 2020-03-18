How the Elderly Can Manage the Mental Health Impacts of the Covid 19 Crisis

The current situation around the coronavirus is worrying for many people and in particular for the elderly who are receiving messages that they find extremely alarming, primarily that they are at enhanced risk from the virus. You’d be forgiven for thinking the virus is a death sentence in older people when it is not, the fear and anxiety it has created, is however in itself a major potential mental health problem.

Psychotherapist Noel McDermott comments: “Elders are susceptible to mental health issues and reporting of mental health difficulties can be significantly underreported as well. At this time there is a significant risk of the worsening of these conditions and the development of them in people who previously didn’t display symptoms. The types of issues we might see are anxiety, depression, cognitive decline in dementia conditions and increase in alcohol abuse.”

Anxiety Attacks in Older People Becoming “Contagious”

This type of anxiety can lead to anxiety attacks which can include shortness of breath, chest pains and fear of heart failure, racing thoughts and uncontrollable thoughts of disaster, bladder problems, sleeplessness, rapid mood shifts, increased sweating, muscle aches, fatigue… as you can see some of these symptoms look similar to the symptoms of Covid 19 (the illness some people get from the coronavirus). This can obviously lead to a vicious cycle of increased anxiety-increased symptoms-increased anxiety. Anxiety like this is ‘contagious’ we pick up in anxiety in others and it amplifies our own if we have it or will make us feel anxious if we don’t have any to start with. In this sense getting some social distance might be helpful!

Understanding Anxiety

One of the biggest ways to combat this type of response is to understand it thoroughly so you can reassure yourself ‘Oh, I’m experiencing anxiety’ rather than any of the doom laden thoughts your mind may give you to explain the symptoms otherwise; knowledge here is power.

Follow the Daily Government Briefings

As a major source of anxiety is going to be the 24 hour news cycle tending to focus on disaster, or even worse the ‘experts’ on social media it might be a good idea to limit your contact with these outlets and when you do check in ensure you have chosen your information sources wisely i.e. government sources. WHO, NHS or your country’s equivalent health service. In the UK watch the briefings the government are doing every evening at 4:30 pm. (https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/mental-health-considerations.pdf?sfvrsn=6d3578af_2)

How to manage the mental health impacts of self-isolation for yourself with key behaviours and activities:

Structure and routine: The loss of structure and routine is already identified as a major mental health issue for older people (https://www.independentage.org/information/health/mental-health/older-adults-and-mental-health) and this can be worsened at this time. If you are moving to being ’self-isolated’ to protect yourself from infection then it’s important to establish a new routine as fast as possible. The first thing on your mental health shopping list is a weekly planner…ensure you have a routine about bed and waking times, food, ‘work’ activity, social connections via phone or computer, catching up on news, getting outside to exercise.

Ensure a good supply of board games, word games, investigate online support groups for dementia sufferers, get engaged in cooking, gardening, housework, playing music etc (https://www.which.co.uk/later-life-care/home-care/active-mind-and-body/keeping-the-brain-active-aw2pv4u040ds?gclid=Cj0KCQjwjcfzBRCHARIsAO-1_Oq4EjQgzxQacQtx2BhmiEX_-EBSP_yQLytUcHxPohippzwXdAx1d5caAi6KEALw_wcB)

Exercise: Stay active, the social distancing measures still allow you to go outside, just be careful about contact with others. Go for regular walks. Do home gym sessions using books as weights, use the good old army callisthenics! Practice your yoga and if you don't do it yet, now is a very good time to learn. Many personal trainers are offering online sessions right not, google for more information on that.

CBT: Learn cognitive behavioural therapy techniques online to improve your mental health toolkit. Many online resources exist and now you have the time use it to invest in evidence based tools that will, in the UK a good resource to start is with the NHS website https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/stress-anxiety-depression/self-help-therapies/ ~You could also order Mind Over Mood which is a comprehensive self-help resource for CBT.

Practice meditation: Ensure you meditate regularly and if you don't do mindfulness yet then now is the time to learn. There are a lot of apps available to learn and one of them is Headspace. Or do a search on YouTube and there are many free very helpful resources for you.

Stop or manage drinking: Alcohol is not going to help. Alcohol abuse in elders is a significant problem and abuse of alcohol significantly contributes to mental health problems (https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/a-to-z/m/mental-health-later-life)

Get Help from Your Community

The above steps will help with depression symptoms and anxiety. Another crucial step towards wellbeing is how elders can become resources to each other. You will know the other elders in your local community so reach out to each other. Set up telephone contacts with each other. Time to learn if you haven’t how to use Zoom and Skype to meet online. Have contact that is safe socially, observing infection control. So, arrange to meet in the local park to form walking groups. Empowerment and self-efficacy are profoundly powerful tools in times when we feel so disempowered.

