How to live BIG in your backyard this summer

(BPT) – The sun is shining, a warm breeze is blowing and you’re itching to get outside. You finally step out the door, and what do you see? A vast, empty space with untapped potential. When it comes to designing your backyard staycation station for the summer, you want to make a BIG statement. After all, this is the place where you can be the hostess with the mostest, ready to mix up some margs at a moment’s notice or mingle late into the night by firelight. Patio and outdoor spaces can be tricky to style and decorate, which is why Big Lots has created a step-by-step guide to deck out your backyard this summer.

Step 1: Maximize value and comfort

The foundation of any space is furniture. Determining which outdoor furniture to purchase is as simple as viewing it as an extension of your living space. Think about how it will be used and how many people will use it. Create different vignettes and focus on “moments” you want to create in your space. Perhaps you want a cozy little spot for a fire pit. Or maybe you’re planning on hosting a neighborhood potluck around a massive outdoor dining table. Catching some poolside rays will require some lounge chairs with, of course, a side table to hold your vacation drinks. Gazebos, sofas, tables, chairs, swings and matching coolers are all important pieces to consider when designing your space. And because this furniture will be outside and exposed to the elements, don’t forget to look for items that are trendy AND affordable.

Step 2: Light up your night

To fully maximize use of your outdoor space, you’ll next need to focus on lighting. And if you’ve ever wondered to yourself: am I fancy enough for an outdoor chandelier? The answer is yes. You can also try mixing and matching candle-lit statement lanterns to give chill vibes to all who come by. Another option would be to create a focal point with a fire pit, which comes in all forms these days, from grand outdoor fireplaces to smokeless metal drums and classy table centerpieces. If you want to set the mood while keeping the bugs away, hang up some string lights and the bugs will fly high as you lie low.

Step 3: Delight in the details

Now we’ve arrived at the really fun part – decorating your new space. Some of the top trends in backyard accent décor themes right now include bohemian, farmhouse, coastal and mid-century. Regardless of the theme you choose, one of the first elements that will tie your space together is an outdoor rug. The brighter the pattern, the better! Since this will live outside, we’re looking for big patterns and splashes of color to hide big splashes of dirt. Once you’ve got your theme and your color scheme, work in some oversized planters, stylish accent pillows, a scalloped umbrella, durable dining ware and even some low-maintenance but impressive faux plants for the finishing touch.

Be a “Backyard BIGionaire” this year and feel like a million bucks while hunting for the best deal at your neighborhood Big Lots or on biglots.com.