Hubertus receives 2020 Outstanding Contributor to Reliability Award

Jim Hubertus, of Short Hills, director of asset strategy and reliability in the PSE&G Asset Management organization, received a surprise in November when he learned he was named ReliabilityOne’s 2020 Outstanding Contributor to Reliability for PSE&G.

“Jim joined the company in 1997 and quickly became known as a go-to guy with a can-do attitude who is ready and willing to work to overcome obstacles,” Electric Operations Vice President Jack Bridges said during a virtual ceremony. “Jim ensures not only the reliability of the PSE&G system, but also safe operation for our employees and customers and he does an outstanding job every day.”

Hubertus is responsible for Electric asset strategy at PSE&G. He leads the Inside and Outside plant engineering teams for the transmission and distribution systems and oversees all system protection design and implementation.

“Working for one of the most reliable utilities in the country is an honor and a privilege. I am proud to win this award on behalf of PSE&G,” Hubertus said recently. “While it is always nice to be recognized individually, I am fortunate to work with a truly dedicated team who understands the importance of designing and operating a safe and reliable system. We design our systems to minimize customer impact when unforeseen events occur, and we demand a focused response when customers need restoration.

“Reliability of service is more important than ever, and will become even more important in the near future. As electric vehicles become more prevalent and as Distributed Energy Resources become more widespread, the pressure of improving customer reliability becomes challenging. At PSE&G we need to be ready to meet those challenges. When we win awards like this it’s a true reflection on our culture of excellence. When we win, our customers win.”