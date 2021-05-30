HWS SCHOLARSHIP WINNER FINDS SOLACE IN MUSIC DURING PANDEMIC

How do teenagers make sense of all the upheaval caused by the global pandemic? For Isabelle Mailman, a 10th grader at Wayne Valley High School and an exceptional tenor saxophonist and alto saxophonist, music has been offering solace, comfort and even hope for better days.

Isabelle won the prestigious 2021 Senior Division Hanover Wind Symphony (HWS) music scholarship, and plans to use her scholarship award this summer to pay for private saxophone lessons. Two years ago, she won the Junior Division HWS scholarship as well.

While Covid-19 kept most of us home last year, Isabelle managed to participate in the Wayne Valley Marching Band (her second year), the Wayne Valley Symphonic Band, and the Wayne Valley Jazz Band, following difficult restrictions. She points out, “I knew that at any moment a person could test positive for Covid-19 and the program would be shut down. This feeling, although dreadful, made the music I created with my peers all the more meaningful.”

Looking back on this period, the award-winner recalls, “I recently underwent a self-isolation quarantine due to a possible exposure. I spent 10 days sequestered in my own home in order to keep my family safe. Listening to music and playing the saxophone became comforting and some of the highlights of my day. While living through a pandemic is certainly not enjoyable, on the positive side, I have gained a newfound enthusiasm for music.”

Michele Hughes of Whippany, Isabelle’s private saxophone teacher, says of her student, “Isabelle is a highly intelligent and sensitive musician. Her technical skills and dedication to the saxophone (alto and tenor) is inspiring to all who hear her play. Isabelle is also a mature and intuitive player, easily transitioning from playing the most beautiful, melodic lines to attacking a fast, technically difficult repertoire. Isabelle has a passion for both classical repertoire and jazz music. Her innate sense of musicianship, phrasing and maturity are evident in her playing. She is excited to be performing with the Hanover Wind Symphony.”

This spring, Isabelle competed in the Arts Ed NJ solo competition. She earned a perfect score on her tenor sax solo, and earned the highest rating on the alto sax solo as well. Isabelle was one of only eight students in the state to achieve the highest musical rating on two instruments. She will be advancing to the state finals in late May.

Gail Lalk of Morristown, HWS French horn player and chair of the HWS Scholarship Committee, said, “We are very pleased to select Isabelle as our scholarship recipient this year. The fact that she is the first person to return to us as a Senior Division award winner after being selected as a Junior Division winner speaks to the fact that the scholarship is now well-established. Isabelle brings tremendous poise to her playing and she was ambitious enough to audition on two instruments, which was impressive. We are looking forward to having her perform with us next season.”

Len Stern of Kinnelon, HWS treasurer and clarinetist, and a member of the HWS Scholarship Committee, adds, “Isabelle’s playing was wonderful to start with, but her tone on the tenor saxophone was unbelievable.”

Dr. William Trusheim of West Milford, president of HWS and a member of the Scholarship Committee, notes, “We continue to be fortunate, even in this pandemic, to be able to find talented instrumentalists who are looking to further their musicianship through our scholarship program. For the past two years, we have had to rely on Zoom as a way to safely audition candidates for our scholarship. While it would have been nice to meet these young musicians in person, this alternative has allowed us to select worthy winners for our scholarship. This year is no exception. Isabelle Mailman is no exception. We are glad to be able to support her continued musical growth with our scholarship.”

The Hanover Wind Symphony is a unique extension of the great American tradition of adult music performance. The large orchestra, made up exclusively of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, is committed to mentoring the next generation of wind musicians.

Hanover Wind Symphony Scholarship Committee members include Gail Lalk, committee chair, plus Dr. William Trusheim, Len Stern, HWS music director Matthew Paterno of Parsippany, HWS associate music director Kurt Zimmermann of Rockaway, HWS flutist Drusilla Gaffney of Succasunna, and HWS clarinetist Vincent Rufino, also of Succasunna.

HWS is working to make this scholarship program self-sustaining through donations. Donations to the Hanover Wind Symphony Summer Music Scholarship Program may be mailed to Hanover Wind Symphony, P.O. Box 100, Whippany, NJ 07981. Checks should be made payable to the Hanover Wind Symphony with “Scholarship Fund” in the memo line. Inquiries about the scholarship program may be emailed to info@hanoverwinds.org.