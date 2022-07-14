I love WP Essays 

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BOROUGH OF WOODLAND PARK

Students at Memorial Middle School have volunteered many times in the past to assist at functions held for the Woodland Park Seniors at the WP Boys & Girls Club. After a long closure due to COVID-19, the seniors resumed meetings this spring and wanted to say “thank you” by presenting awards of $100 each to three graduating students. Students were required to write 500 words or less, explaining, “What I Love About Woodland Park.” The essays were judged by a committee that included retired teachers.

At a recent club meeting at the WP Boys & Girls Club, the winners were honored. Ava Beirne, Alejandro Nuques, and Jonathan Herrera were each awarded $100, a certificate, and read their essay to the club members.

The club also recognized the following students: Janayali Erazo, Jillian Troiano, Gracyn Roehrich, Sait Lolovic, Stephanie Martinez, Sara Murad, Devin Natusch, Luis Rodriguez, Edwin Sanchez, and Nizar Souda. They received a $5 gift card and certificate.