I Remember Dad: Just One Lap Around the Race Track

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Each and every one of us hears the faint whispers of the echoes of the call from another time and another place. At times, it can be all so subtle. And at other times, it is not so much a whisper, but rather a roar of a lion, calling us back.

When my father came home from Hickam Air Field, after World War II had ended, he would often visit his older brother Earl. Uncle Earl and Aunt Eleanor lived in the foothills of Boonton’s famous Sheep Hill, along Boonton Turnpike. They owned a rather large parcel of land that took in a little over five acres. Their estate ran from Boonton Avenue, on up past Green Street, and ran along the tall water tower, just above Green Street.

Uncle Earl had a kind of little oval dirt track area, beside the water tower. And, of course, he owned a hot-rod car that he and his brothers had built. Dad, in his reflecting reminisces, often referred to the old hot-rod as “Earl’s jalopy.” From the stories that Dad and Uncle Earl both told, my father just loved to ride his brother’s hot-rod car around the small oval track, on Saturday afternoons.

Dads’ older brother, Edward, was the serious brother, who was very business minded. And, it was Edward to whom Dad went in business with after they both came home from World War II. They owned, managed, and ran a small trucking company. But it was Dad’s older brother, Earl, who was more of the fun-loving brother. Each older brother, played an integral role in helping my father to adjust to civilian life, after Dad returned home from the war.

My dad was a great fan of NASCAR Racing. Dad just loved watching the races on Sunday afternoons, after church services. And, one of my father’s favorite drivers was Kenny Schrader, who drove the M&M’s 36 racecar.

So, in Year 2000, when we all went down to visit Mickey and Donald in Orlando, Dad set his sights on visiting the big M&M’s store in Orlando to see one of the many M&M’s 36 racecars. And, what a great moment in time it was. Dad had a blast. He must have walked around the colorful M&M’s car, five or six times. Dad was mesmerized by the grand glory of the car.

I remember taking Dad’s picture beside the 36 racecar. My father was like a kid in a candy store, at that moment. Oh, wait a minute, Dad was in a candy store at the time! The granddaddy of all candy stores, for that matter. I can still remember Dad saying, as he walked around the legendary racecar, “I’d like to just drive it one lap around a race track. Just one lap!”

I remember that while we were in our rental car, driving home to our hotel, Dad told the stories of his remembrances of driving Uncle Earl’s old jalopy around the little dirt track, in the shadow of the tall water tower.

And as my mom, my dad, my sister Patti, and myself listened to Dad’s fun-loving tales. Mom would interrupt him and say, “that’s why I walked up to his brother’s backyard all the time. To put some sense into your father’s head. He used to drive that old jalopy way too fast!”

And Dad would reply, tongue in cheek, “I used to put the peddle to the metal. Almost hit the old water tower one time.”

Then my mother would say, “You almost got yourself killed that time. That old jalopy was nothing but trouble!”

“Of course, then I started dating your mother, and she put an end to my driving that old jalopy,” my father would reply.

And on and on it would go. But deep inside, I know that my father knew my mother was right. Dad probably would have hit the water tower one day, if my mother hadn’t put a stop to Dad’s careless love for speed, driving Uncle Earl’s old jalopy hot-rod.

But as Dad got out of our rental car, as we walked to our hotel room there in Walt Disney World, my dear father simply said, “oh, just to drive one lap in that 36 racecar.”

Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com. Please put on the subject line: My Life Publications.