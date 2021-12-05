I Remember Dad: Remembering Dad’s Role as Chief Camera Operator

By Richard Mabey Jr.

One of my dearest and most cherished memories of time spent with my beloved father, centers upon the era of producing the television talk show, Cross-Talk. The weekly television show first aired in 1993 and ran through 1998. It was shown on the Cable Television Network of New Jersey that was headquartered in Trenton.

I had the high honor of hosting Cross-Talk with Reverend Melvin Travis. Reverend Travis is now a Minister at the River of Life Church in Long Valley. In 1996, Cross-Talk won the Best Talk Show award from the Cable Television Network of New Jersey.

My dear father played a most integral role in the big success of Cross-Talk. Dad was the Chief Camera Operator of the show. CT was filmed at the television studio at County College of Morris. Dad used the three-camera system in filming the show. Most of the crew, camera people, sound engineers, and video editors were students at the college.

Dad loved working with the young people at CCM. They really took to my father. That certain charm and charisma that abounded in my father’s role as Scoutmaster, once again glowed like a brilliant golden star, shining in the night sky. Dad loved filming CT. He loved working with the young people. My dear father played an incredibly big role in producing a quality weekly television show.

Now at 68, I was thinking about it a lot this week. How many people get to work closely with their father, in a most creative and artistic project such as producing a weekly television talk show? As much as I appreciated my father back then, it seems that I appreciate all of his hard work and creative energy even more now.

People would often as me about the good will and sense of camaraderie that abounded on CT. I would assure the friend, asking me about the earnest and sincere goodness of the show, that it was in fact, very real.

My father taught me to be willing to work hard in life. Dad would often challenge me to do my very best, to reach for the brass ring on the carousel of life. Looking back, I am not so sure that the high quality of production of the CT talk show, would have been quite the same without Dad’s input, inspiration, and untiring dedication.

I am grateful and honored to have worked with Reverend Travis all those years on the Cross-Talk show at CCM. And, I am aboundingly grateful to my dear and beloved father, for all of his hard work in playing a most important role in making the Cross-Talk television talk show a big success. So, from earth to heaven, thank you Dad!

Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com. Please put on the subject line: My Life Publications.