I Remember Dad: Remembering Our Travels to Gettysburg

By Richard Mabey Jr.

During my heyday of working in the Public Relations Department of AT&T, from the mid 1980’s till the late 1990’s, twice I came close to being married, and twice I had my heart so dearly broken. But the one thing I could count on was traveling to Gettysburg, with dear old Dad. Practically every year, Dad and I would take a week and travel out to the town where the Civil War met its turning point.

It’s about a four-hour drive to Gettysburg from Lincoln Park. Dad and I would take Route 287 down to Route 78 and travel out to the dear old Delaware River. Dad and I traveled out to Gettysburg, over the years, a good six or seven times. And, every time we crossed the Delaware River, Dad and I would reminisce about our canoe trips down the Delaware back when we were in Troop 170.

Once across the Delaware, we would stop at the rest stop. Dad would always bring a thermos of coffee with him. I would have a glass container of a wonderful mixture of iced tea and lemonade. We would sit at a picnic table for a few minutes. Dad would go over his itinerary, with great anticipation, of what he wanted to see at Gettysburg. Yes, you can easily spend a week in Gettysburg, and still not quite see everything there is to see and explore there.

Once we were back on the road, we would take in the open space, the farms, the barns, the fields of corn, the exit signs for the little towns of Pennsylvania. I remember that there was an Arby’s roast beef restaurant on Lehigh Street in Allentown, just a bit off of Route 78. Most of the time, we would stop there for lunch. Dad simply loved their roast beef sandwiches.

We would eat lunch and then be back on the road again. It was just a grand and wonderful road trip. I remember, all so very well, that feeling of being free from the corporate world for one full week. To spend time with my dear old Dad. It was just a wonderful little time.

We would travel out on Route 78, then take Route 81 South. Then we would exit off onto Route 30, the infamous Lincoln Highway, at the Chambersburg exit. The town of Chambersburg lies just to the west of Gettysburg. Dad loved to ride around Chambersburg. There were Civil War monuments and placards scattered all about Chambersburg.

I remember that there was an old used book store on Route 11 in Chambersburg. Dad loved to visit that old book store. Dad would peruse the shelves of that musty smelling store, looking for old books on the Civil War. There was an older man who owned the store. Dad and him, hit it off quite well and they would talk about the history of Chambersburg.

By then, it would be about three o’clock in the afternoon, and Dad and I would travel easterly on the historic Lincoln Highway to Gettysburg. Between Chambersburg and Gettysburg, there was a most interesting roadside attraction, known as Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum. It was kind of an eerie place, in that it was as if you were going back in time. In the outside and inside of this very unique museum, you would set your eyes upon dozens and dozens of elephant statues of all different sizes. I remember that it was at Mr. Ed’s Elephant Museum that Dad and I would buy a box of fudge, to enjoy on the remaining ride to Gettysburg.

It would now be close to six in the evening. I would drive to the Colton Motel, in the heart of Gettysburg. It was a great old, historical motel, with all so much character. Dad just loved this little motel because it was located less than a mile from the Gettysburg Visitors’ Center. We would unpack my car, get settled, and then walk over to Tommy’s Pizzeria and have a couple of slices of pizza for supper.

Then Dad and I would walk back to the Colton Motel and get a good night’s sleep. When morning came, our day would be filled with walking the battlefields and visiting the many museums and gift shops of infamous Gettysburg. It was such a wonderful little time. I so dearly cherish those golden memories.

Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com. Please put on the subject line: My Life Publications.