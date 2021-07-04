I Remember Dad: The Blessing of Sunday

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Author’s Note: Truth often comes in the simplest moments of life. It is not always necessary to climb the high mountain, to meet the spiritual guru.

As long as I can remember, from those early grades at Chapel Hill School, Sundays were pretty much always the same. It was Sunday School at 9:30, followed by church at 11:00. Then after church, Dad, my sister and I would go into Moe’s Sweet Shop. Mom would wait in the car. Dad would buy about three or four of the big Sunday newspapers, complete with color comics. And, Dad and I would treat my sister and I to one comic book each. My sister, Patti, would usually buy a Flintstones or Yogi Bear comic book. I would buy either a Batman or Superman comic book.

Then we would cross the street and visit the bakery on Main Street in Old Lincoln Park. There, Dad would buy a half-dozen hard rolls and a crumb cake. We would walk back to our Ford Country Squire station wagon and head up Main Street to the old Mabey Homestead on Mabey Lane.

In the warmth and comfort of the old Mabey Homestead, Dad would sit in his easy chair and begin reading the newspapers, while watching the Million Dollar Movie on Channel Nine. My sister and I would help Mom get lunch together. And, it seemed that the menu for Sunday lunch never wavered. Sunday lunch was tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, and a pickle beside each sandwich. Oh, and a package of saltine crackers would be placed in the center of the table, beside the big Dutch oven filled with tomato soup.

After lunch, my sister and I would help Mom clean up. Most of the time, I dried the dishes, and my sister would put them away in the cupboard. It was such a simple time, a gentle time, a quiet and unspoken comfort would drift through our home.

Generally speaking, at about three o’clock on Sunday afternoons, Channel 11 would broadcast an old Abbott and Costello film. My dad thought the world of Lou Costello. Lou Costello hailed from Paterson. After Dad came home from the war, he took a job as a truck driver for Moon Carrier, but he also worked a few nights and Saturdays as an usher at the grand and glorious Majestic Theater in Paterson. One Saturday afternoon, in 1946, Lou Costello came to the Majestic Theater to introduce one his many movies. Dad often told the story how he got to shake Lou Costello’s hand. And, Lou thanked my father for his service in the Army Air Corps.

Dad loved to wear a dress shirt with a sweater vest, with his sports coat to church on Sundays. I remember, in his older years, Dad would sit at his easy chair and reach into his shirt pocket for his glass case, take out his eyeglasses, put his glass case back into his shirt pocket, and then read the Sunday papers. Could there be a simpler moment? And, yet that moment in time is engraved in indelible ink in the deepest chambers of my heart and mind.

The apex of Sundays, would be watching Bonanza in color! I am pretty sure that it was in the Summer of 1965 that Mom and Dad bought a color television set. We all visited the W. T. Grant Store in Pompton Plains and Dad decided it was time for us to have a color TV. That was such a monumental moment in time.

I look back at the simplicity of those Sundays of my childhood and youth. Sometimes, they seemed so dull and predictable. Now, at 67 years old, I would give an eyetooth to relived just one of those precious Sundays from an era, long gone but not forgotten.

