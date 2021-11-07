I Remember Dad: The Deluxe Compass

By Richard Mabey Jr.

The holiday party that Lincoln Park Boy Scout Troop 170 would hold every mid-December in Thorpe Hall of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, was always a very special event for the scouts and scout leaders. The holiday party of 1966 was a particularly monumental event for my beloved father.

I was 13 years old and in the seventh grade. My good friend, David Grimm, was the Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 170. David was a natural leader and took on a project that was to deeply touch the heart of my beloved father. Dad had just taken on the role of Scoutmaster of Troop 170 in September of 1966, after having served two years on the troop committee. David collected a quarter from every scout to buy my dad a deluxe compass.

In 1966, Christmas fell on a Sunday. So, Troop 170 had their annual holiday party on the Friday evening before Christmas that year. It was a very heart-warming moment, when Senior Patrol Leader David Grimm presented Dad with a gift wrapped in brightly colored paper. I remember being one of over 30 scouts who had attended the big holiday party. I will never forget that moment when Dad tore away the wrapping paper from his holiday gift and saw his brand-new deluxe compass.

I don’t know why, but I remember this moment all so well, like it was yesterday. Dad held his new compass high in the air and then said, “well, I’ll never get lost.” Then Dad thanked all the scouts and scout leaders for his fine holiday gift.

Sometime in the midst of the holiday party of 1966, one of the Committeeman took a picture of Boy Scout Troop 170 at the stage area of Thorpe Hall. The picture was printed in the old Lincoln Park Herald.

Here is the far-reaching positive effect of that wonderful holiday gift that Senior Patrol Leader David Grimm presented to my father, back in 1966. From that moment on, Dad kept his deluxe compass stored in his scouting attaché case. When Dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, in early 2006, Dad opened up his old scouting attaché case and looked at his deluxe compass and then placed it on his bedside table.

Dad came home from the hospital in early April of 2006, after having endured two operations for his pancreatic cancer. When Dad came home, we made arrangements with Hospice for assistance to care for my dear father. More than once, I came into Dad’s bedroom to find Dad sleeping, holding his deluxe compass in his right hand. At times, it would cause me to break down and cry.

I think that the deluxe compass was all so very special to my dear father because it truly was a gift from each and every scout of Boy Scout Troop 170. I shall never forget when David Grimm handed my dad his holiday gift, back all those years ago. David told my dad that the scouts all chipped in to buy him the gift. Then, one young Tenderfoot shouted out, “yea Mr. Mabey, we all put in a quarter!”

In this day and age, a quarter doesn’t seem like a lot of money. But for a 12-year-old boy, back in 1966, it was a lot of money. I know that most of my pals and myself, got a quarter a week allowance. And, most of us truly earned that weekly quarter.

A quarter would buy a boy a Mad magazine, or two comic books, or five good-sized candy bars, or two bottles of soda pop, or one-half the price of one of Moe’s delicious milk shakes at his infamous Lincoln Park Sweet Shop.

My father loved scouting. He loved the principles of scouting. The Scout Law and the Scout Oath were etched deeply in his heart. He did his very best to live up to the ideals of scouting. Dad served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 170 for nearly 30 years.

Looking back, I am immensely grateful to my old and dear friend, David Grimm, for taking the time to collect a quarter from all of us in Troop 170, back in 1966. And, I am grateful to David for taking the time to go out and buy Dad his deluxe compass. It meant all so much to my father.

None of us really know how far reaching any one act of kindness will affect the heart, mind, and soul of another person. Senior Patrol Leader David Grimm went on to become an Eagle Scout of Boy Scout Troop 170. Today, David is a very successful international percussionist. David’s act of kindness toward my dear father is burnt deep in the core of my heart. For David will never know how much that gift, from the scouts of Troop 170, meant to my beloved father.

Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com. Please put on the subject line: My Life Publications.