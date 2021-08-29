I Remember Dad: The Shy Airman Returns Home

By Richard Mabey Jr.

In the Spring of 1946, Dad and Uncle Edward came home from the war. I cannot even begin to imagine the joy and splendor that ran through the veins and arteries of Grandma and Grandpa Mabey. The war was over. Both of their sons were now home safe, at the farmhouse at the end of Mabey Lane. The very home that Grandpa had built when he was a younger man.

My father soon got a job as a truck driver for Moon Carrier in Paterson. He also resumed his part-time job as an usher at the grand and glorious Majestic Theater in Paterson. My father was a hard-working man. Dad saved every penny he could, and then soon bought his very own car, a 1940 Hudson. It must have been such an incredibly happy and joyous moment in time for my beloved father.

Many of you who knew my father, either from scouts, from church, or from the neighborhood, no doubt recall my father as being this very confident, outgoing, and fun-loving soul. But, alas, according to my mom, my dad’s sister, and his seven brothers, Dad was a very quiet and shy man, when he was in his early twenties.

My mom would always laugh and tease my father a little bit, about how he would drive his Hudson up and down Boonton Avenue, while she sat on the long, rock wall, in the front yard of her house reading a book. When my mom was in her senior year of high school, my dad took such a liking to my mom and was very smitten with her. Then, Dad left for Hickam Air Field and the two of them faithfully wrote back and forth to each other. Now, Dad was home from the war, but was still a very shy man.

Mom would often tell the story of how she wondered why Dad wasted so much gasoline driving up and down Boonton Avenue, just to wave to her as she sat alone on the old rock wall. Eventually, on a Sunday afternoon, Dad would get the courage to park his Hudson in front of the Kemmerer Homestead and get out of his car and talk with Mom.

Grandma Kemmerer would come out to the front sidewalk, along the rock wall and ask this awkward, shy young man if he wanted to join them for supper. My mom often told the story of how my dad would stutter and stammer. And, finally Grandma Kemmerer would say in a stern voice, “so Richard, is that a yes or not?” And then Dad would laugh nervously and simply reply in one word, “yes!”

My mom would also tell the story of how, when she was working in the Bakery Department at the A&P in Boonton, Dad would come in with his older brother, Earl, and ask her a hundred and one questions about which bread he should buy. Truly the man who courageously climbed the wings of the massive B-25 Bomber Planes to refuel them, shook in his boots at the sight of this lovely young woman, whom he simply adored.

Sundays were the only day that my father had to court my dear mother. My father never took my mother to some swanky restaurant when they were dating. Grandpa Kemmerer was very strict and very protective of his youngest daughter. My father was very fortunate in that Grandpa Kemmerer was good friends with Dad’s older brother, Earl, who lived across the street with his wife, Eleanor. Grandpa and Uncle Earl were both volunteer firemen in Boonton.

Grandpa Kemmerer once told me that Dad would sit in the living room, in the chair next to him. The two of them would listen to the radio, read the Sunday newspapers, while Mom and Grandma Kemmerer cooked supper. Grandpa told me that my dad would hardly say two words to him. Dad would sit there, just as nervous as could be, reading the funny pages of the Sunday paper. Grandpa K also referred to the comics section of the paper as the funny pages.

I suspect that it’s a true-blue miracle that I came into this world. So many of my relatives had told me, over the years, how painfully shy my father was when he was a younger man. Grandma Mabey told me that when Dad wasn’t working, he would be upstairs in the long hallway, working on his train village layout. The story goes that Dad had this elaborate train village that ran the entire length of the upstairs hallway of the home that Dad grew up in.

In all so many ways, I inherited my father’s shyness. I was painfully shy as a teenager. I lost myself in writing for my school newspaper and for the legendary Lincoln Park Herald. I got my first article published in the Lincoln Park Herald when I was 12 years old. I wrote an article about the big 1965 Boy Scout Fall Camporee, and I had not even attended it! I hand wrote the article from the Barnert Hospital in Paterson, while battling a severe case of Rheumatic Fever.

I think my father deeply understood my being painfully shy. I have the strongest feeling that he saw himself in me, how he was painfully shy as a teenager. Shy people are often misunderstood as being snobs, or simply looked at as being stuck up. It’s far from the case. If you know a person who is very shy, reach out to them, help them to take the steps to become more outgoing. That simple kind act of reaching out for a shy individual, will most likely change their life, in a most far-reaching way.

