I Remember Dad: The Tent Revival

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Author’s Note: I changed the name of the real town, where Dad gave a sermon during a religious camp meeting, to Squirrel Valley, West Virginia. Please know that the real Squirrel Valley does lie in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.

There are moments wherein the fiber and fortitude and strength of a loved one shines forth, with the brilliance of a beautiful diamond. It is in these moments that time seems to stand still, and we soak in the wonder and charm, deep into the crevices and chambers of our hearts. We long for time to stand still, in the futile hope that the moment would last forever.

My father was a deeply religious man. He was not a man to shout halleluiah during a church revival service. He kept his belief in God, tucked deep in his heart. As outgoing as my father was, he was deeply quiet about his faith in God.

Dad had the distinct honor to be a part of the Lay Witness Outreach Program of the United Methodist Church. It was during the Spring of 1977, that my dad participated in a revival tent meeting in Squirrel Valley, West Virginia. I saw, right before my very eyes, my beloved father present a sermon that was truly heart moving. Dad shared, with well over a hundred people in the big tent, how important his ministry of being a Scoutmaster was to him. I remember being so very proud of my father that day.

For some reason, my mom and sister Patti did not go with Dad and I on this particular Lay Witness tent revival. Dad and I had gotten a room at a local motel. That Sunday night, after the tent revival was over, I told my dad how proud I was of him. In our motel room, we sipped hot tea and ate saltine cracker sandwiches, with peanut butter between the two saltines. It was such a simple moment in time, but a truly profound moment.

In the lobby area of the motel, Dad had taken some brochures about the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park that showcased John Brown’s invasion of the town in 1859. We both agreed that we would come back and visit some of the historical sites in Virginia and West Virginia, during the upcoming summer.

It was shortly after Dad’s sermon at the tent revival meeting that I landed a job as the company newsletter editor and writer, for a company that distributed medical supplies throughout the USA. So, sadly, Dad and I never did make our big road to return to West Virginia to visit the historical sites during that Summer of 1977.

My father was 49 years old when he presented his sermon at the tent revival meeting, during the Spring of 1977. I was all of 23. In all so many ways, it seems like such a long, long time ago. In other ways, it seems like it was just yesterday.

If your dad is still with us, on this side of Heaven’s Gate, please do consider taking a road trip with him. The moments that the two of you will share, will be priceless, more precious than gold. You get one father in your lifetime. One to a customer. If your father is still alive, tell him you love him. Let him know how much you appreciate him. I wish I could mine.

Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com. Please put on the subject line: My Life Publications.