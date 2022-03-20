I Remember Mom: If This Be Thy Destiny, Hold Dear to Hope and Faith

By Richard Mabey Jr.

My mom, Janet Kemmerer Mabey, spent the last two years of her life in a wheelchair. Mom’s arthritis in her right hip was so extreme, that she could not walk at all. The reason that Mom did not get a hip replacement is that her heart had grown very weak from having a damaged Aortic Valve.

It amazed me how well Mom adjusted to life confined to a wheelchair. Mom not only took it all in stride, she served as a great inspiration to the people of our church. Mom kept a bright smile and a happy disposition, in spite of being unable to walk around any longer.

Mom had a great fear of senility, so she kept her mind razor sharp. Mom watched very little television, in the last few years of her life. The public library was one of her favorite places to visit. From books about history to mystery novels to biographies, Mom read three to four books a month.

Mom also took to doing crossword puzzles, find-a-word puzzles, and word jumbles. She used to buy these big books of word puzzles at the grocery store. I used to help Mom with her word puzzles. I quickly found out that they’re not as easy to solve as one might think they are. When Mom finished one of her word puzzles, I remember how she would turn the page to the next word puzzle, with great dramatic flair and say, “got that one done!”

It was during the last few years of Mom’s life that she took to writing children’s story. Mom and I attended a weekly class on writing children’s stories. There were about 30 people in the class, and truly, Mom was the shining star of the entire class. Mom’s children’s stories were uplifting, heart-warming and very inspirational. They were overflowing with keeping a positive outlook on life.

I have the last word puzzle book that Mom was working on, before she went Home to be with the Lord. At 68, I can hear the echo of Mom’s voice telling me to keep my brain razor sharp. It is still hard to open that book and come to the halfway mark, where Mom had left off. Maybe in a year or two, I’ll begin to finish solving the word puzzles in that thick book. But right now, it’s all too emotional for me.

Please do keep this thought in mind, no matter how tough life gets at times, please do your best to keep a positive outlook. If you believe in a Divine One, please keep daily prayer in your itinerary. Prayer and meditation are the nutrients for the Divine Soul. Love one another. Smile. Think happy thoughts. And, keep your mind razor sharp.

