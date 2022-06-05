I Remember Mom: The Blessed Accomplishment

By Richard Mabey Jr.

In early September of 1972, I began my second year at County College of Morris. It was a time of new horizons and challenges. I had just turned 19, and I had just begun to see the incredible role that my mom, Janet Kemmerer Mabey, played in encouraging all of us to find the dormant greatness that swirled within our hearts and minds.

It greatly haunted my dad that he had dropped out of high school to join the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. Dad’s older brother, Edward, was lost at sea. Uncle Ed’s ship had been sunk by a German warship, just off the coast of England. The agony of having his brother marked as “lost in action” deeply moved my dad to leave the warmth and safety of his home, at the end of Mabey Lane, to sign up for the Army Air Corps.

It was in the dawn of the Autumn of 1972 that my beloved father announced to us, at the supper table, that he was going to work toward earning his GED. I remember the smile on my mom’s face when Dad made that life-changing announcement. For my dad, he was about to face one of the greatest challenges in his life.

I remember it all so very well. Dad and I would get up early on Saturday mornings. We would mow the lawn and then later into Autumn, we would rake the leaves that abounded in the backyard and at Earl’s Meadow, at the end of Mabey Lane. Then, we would come in to eat lunch. Lunch usually consisted of a grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, and a pickle.

After lunch, Dad and I would study at the dining room table of the old Mabey Homestead. Dad would study for his GED test, and I would study for my college courses. My sister Patti and my mom would be baking a pie in the oven, usually it was an apple pie. But, sometimes, Mom would bake a blueberry pie. Around 3:00 in the afternoon, Mom and Patti would bring Dad and I a cup of hot chocolate and a piece of pie.

I remember Dad would say to Mom, “I’m never going to pass this test!” To which Mom would always reply, “You just need to study more.” Then Dad would list out a dozen chores that needed to be done. And Mom would just tell my father that the chores could wait, just to keep studying for his GED.

To say that my mom was a steadfast source of encouragement to my father, is the understatement of the decade. Every time my father began to have doubts about passing his GED exam, Mom would tell Dad that there wasn’t anything he could not do, if he set his mind to it.

September of 1973 came around all too fast. Dad did take his GED exam and yes, he did pass with flying colors. I was about to leave the old Mabey Homestead to continue my college education. The era of Dad and I studying at the old dining room table had passed.

While there was a wonderful joy that Dad passed his GED exam and I was going to continue my college education, there was also a certain melancholy sadness in the air. For now, the dining room table would return to its sole, original purpose, of being the table where we would eat supper when friends and relatives came to visit. It would never again be a place where Dad and I would sit down together and study together.

My father always told everyone that if it wasn’t for Mom’s encouragement, he would have never stuck through it all and taken and passed his GED exam. My parents now reside in Heaven. In memory, I often return to those simpler days of innocence. I remember, oh so well, my mom’s unending encouragement that she lovingly gave to my father.

Never, ever, underestimate the positive power of encouragement. For it is more precious than gold. It is truly one of the most precious gifts that you can ever give to another person. I never have understood why some married people, choose to put each other down. It simply breaks my heart.

Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com. Please put on the subject line: I Remember Mom.